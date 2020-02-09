Obsidian, Virtuous Games and Private Division have announced that the Nintendo Switch Port of The outer worlds has been delayed but not much. It was originally announced that the game would hit the Nintendo console on March 6 for $ 59.99. Due to the corona virus, Virtuos, the Singaporean company that develops the switch version of the game, had to temporarily shut down some of its studios. It is not yet clear when the new start date is.

The good news is that the game is now being released as a physical copy, rather than a physical box with a download code as originally intended. The game will also be released digitally through the Nintendo eShop.

The outer worlds are also available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

We are delaying @OuterWorlds for Nintendo Switch because the Virtuos team working on the port is affected by a corona virus to allow enough time to complete development. We will now release the physical version on the cassette. As soon as we have a new start date, we will inform you!

