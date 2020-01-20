advertisement

You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy a good Civil War movie. The American Civil War started almost 160 years ago, but the canvas is still a tribute to the blue and gray era. Why not? It was, after all, an enormous turning point in the development of this nation in terms of values, ideals and morals. One can even say that this era redefined how warfare could be turned into an industry.

Hollywood captured America’s bloodiest conflict (yes, more American victims than in World War I and II) and transferred it to screen art. Let’s take a look at the best films from the time of the civil war, both in terms of historical accuracy and in terms of entertainment.

1. Fame (1989)

With the 5 Academy Awards and All Star actors starring Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick, Glory can assert itself against any civil war-based film in terms of both entertainment and historical accuracy. This film is a fictional drama based on real events surrounding the creation of the first African American regiment for the Union. It realistically shows how civil wars were fought graphically, and the fact that not all North Americans were able to respect the freedom and equality of African Americans in a war that led in part to the liberation of the slaves of the South , It will be a challenge not to get into your emotions when you see this film as it has a significant emotionally charged aspect. This film summarizes the most important contributions and victims of the black soldiers to the war efforts of the Union and has been very successful overall.

Second Gettysburg (1993)

Based on Michael Shaara’s novel Killer Angels, which won the Pulitzer Prize, Gettysburg addresses some of the key players in the battle, emphasizing key events such as “Pickett’s Charge” and “Little Round Top”. hour film turned into a 9.5 hour film. But for 4.5 hours, viewers get a pretty good idea of ​​what it looked like when literally thousands of men were shooting at each other on a battlefield at the same time. This film contains some great actors (Martin Sheen, Stephen Lang, Sam Elliot and Jeff Daniels) and has been extensively authenticated by professional historians to give the audience a thorough understanding of why the Battle of Gettysburg was so crucial.

Third Gods and generals (2003)

As a film primarily focused on the Confederates, gods and generals show the rise and death of the famous General Confederate Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. The film takes place between 1861 and 1863 and shows why the Confederates leave the Union and join the rebel army (beyond slavery). This is important because the film educates viewers about the historical fact that not every Confederate soldier fought in the name of slavery.

4th Cold mountain (2003)

Another civil war epic that focuses more on romance than combat, similar to Gone with the Wind, but Cold Mountain has the leading actors in Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, and Natalie Portman. In the last months of the war, a wounded soldier (Law) leaves the army and begins his odyssey back to his beloved sweetheart (Kidman). The interesting thing about this film is that it contains realistic wartime problems experienced by both soldiers and civilians. What does a small town look like when it has brought all men who are fit for work to the front and the women in the town work on the country and have their houses taken care of all by themselves? Well, this film pretty much shows reality.

5th The horse soldiers (1959)

The dynamic duo of director John Ford and leading actor John Wayne come together in their first film and this time focus entirely on the actual war rather than adding a wild West element to it. The film takes place during the Vicksburg War of War (1863) and focuses on a Union Calvary division that infiltrates beyond enemy borders and disrupts a Confederate supply train. This is a lesser-known reality during the Vicksburg campaign, but still a historic event that adds a new dimension to the civil war on film for viewers.

John Wayne was the archetypal “man of the man” on the screen, so it is only fitting that this film is mainly a “men on a mission” adventure with drunken Irish sergeants, battle-field boy soldiers and John Wayne wit and gun competitions ,

6th Criminal organizations from New York (2002)

Gangs of New York, directed by Martin Scorsese with casts such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis and Liam Neeson, is surely the film with the greatest number of stars of the American Civil War. This film is about the experience of immigrants in New York City in 1863. Looking beyond the violence, tears and passion play of some young Irish immigrants (DiCaprio and Diaz), Scorsese captures the movement of the Nativists in New York at a time when a sect of the city was hostile to immigration. Historically, there was massive rioting and racist violence until the army was made to shoot at the citizens and suppress the chaos. This is worth the almost three hours that you have to watch and reproduce precisely throughout the film.

7th Blown by the wind (1939)

Who is not familiar with one of the oldest films in the field of civil war in cinematography? The film follows Scarlett O’Hara, a strong-willed, spoiled Southern Belle and her chivalrous gentleman suitor Rhett Butler, playing the romantic tango through a Union siege of Atlanta and the period of reconstruction. The film’s war-specific outcomes include confederate blockades, carpet dealers bribing freed slaves for their voices, and above all how the southern civilian population felt the direct impact of war on their everyday lives.

8th. The good the bad and the ugly (1966)

This epic, known primarily as spaghetti western, played on the country’s western front during the war. In addition to the phenomenal characters of Clint Eastwood et al. and a gripping story-inspired storyline, in which viewers get a rare glimpse of the fringes of civil war taking place in a wild west. The mercenaries in this film are involved with both sides of the armies as they shoot and shoot in search of lost Confederate Gold, too.

9th The red badge of courage (1951)

Based on Stephen Crane’s novel The Red Badge of Courage, the adaptation of the film remains true to the book’s central focus of what courage under fire really meant for the average soldier. About the main protagonist, a young Union soldier, the film examines the issues of maturity, duty and cowardice in times of war. At the height of Napoleon’s military tactics (standing shoulder to shoulder and firing your weapon), it seems very appropriate for the protagonist to cope with the ferocity of the struggle under these circumstances. This film is more about the emotional psyche of soldiers in combat than the romanticized vision of fame that arises from it.

Other films worth mentioning from the Civil War include Lincoln (2012), Free State of Jones (2016), Ride with the Devil (1999) and Dances with Wolves (1990).

