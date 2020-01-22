The nightclub thug hit two men unconscious after a drink was knocked out of his hand

advertisement

A thug who knocked two men out in a nightclub after someone accidentally knocked a drink out of his hand was put in prison.

Callum Leslie launched the brutal, unprovoked attack during an evening in Warrington city center last May.

The 23-year-old from Runcorn repeatedly hit a 29-year-old Wigan man after accidentally spilling his drink before kicking his victim while lying unconscious on the floor.

He attacked another man, who was also 29 years old, threw him on the ground and hit him while he was lying on the floor.

The security personnel intervened and Leslie left the Voodoo Bar nightclub at Friars Gate.

His second victim, who was from Warrington, was later kicked out of the club – and when Leslie noticed, he went up to him and hit him on the head from behind.

The victim was passed out for at least 20 minutes while Leslie fled the scene.

A bystander came to the aid of the man and stuck his tongue out of his throat to clean his airways before putting him in the recovery position.

The victim was treated in the hospital and is still suffering from health problems due to the incident.

His former victim suffered minor facial and rib injuries.

He attacked two men inside and outside the Warrington nightclub Voodoo Bar

(Image: Google)

Leslie surrendered to Runcorn Police Station and was arrested within hours after the Cheshire Police published a CCTV picture of him in an appeal.

He later asked the officials to apologize to the men he had attacked both inside and outside the nightclub, but refused to answer questions from officials.

Inspector Neil Drum of the local police department in Warrington said: “The victims had enjoyed an evening to the fullest when Callum Leslie brutally attacked them.

“The attacks that he carried out in front of revelers were not provoked.

“One of the victims accidentally dropped his drink on a busy dance floor, but instead of accepting an excuse, Leslie hit the man and the man’s friend and then attacked them while they were lying on the floor.

“A few minutes later he attacked the man ‘s friend again, went up to him and hit him from behind.

“The victim’s head hit the sidewalk when it fell to the ground and was passed out for a long time.

“The incident has left him with persistent medical problems, but the consequences of Leslie’s actions could have been worse.”

Leslie has been charged with three assault charges.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes and was detained at Liverpool Crown Court for 10 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £ 122 victim surcharge.

Inspector Drum added: “This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and I’m glad that Leslie is now behind bars and sees the consequences of his actions.

“I hope that the climax of this case will bring the victims to a close and enable them to advance their lives.

“I also hope that this case prevents others from committing similar crimes and would like to thank the member of the public who provided first aid to the victim after he was passed out in front of the nightclub.”

