The nightclub had to be temporarily closed after the Mad Friday brawl revoked the license

A nightclub that had to be temporarily closed after a “Mad Friday” brawl that injured two police officers was finally closed.

Infinity Bar in Middleton had blocked its license last month after an official was stamped – and her male colleague passed out – when she intervened in a street fight outside the venue.

And the bar was now completely deprived of its license after a committee heard that December 21st was not an isolated case.

The footage of the melee in Long Street early in the morning was shown to the Rochdale Council License Committee in a private part of the meeting.

And the public was shown video surveillance of a 30-person brawl in which clubs carried iron bars and which took place in front of the Club Market Place in September.

Some of the participants were then seen returning the club.

The panel was also informed of how the venue violated the licensing terms – alcohol is poured out after hours and drunk customers are allowed in the building.

The door staff are also said to have been “100pc inefficient” to prevent or mitigate violent incidents, while property manager Victor Adereni had not called the police for serious incidents.

Police-related evidence of drug trafficking and related violence was also heard by the committee, which described its decision to cancel the license as “reasonable and proportionate”.

David Kent of GMP’s legal department said the meeting had a “clear lack of leadership and management in the club, and door personnel were” ineffective. “

“It seems that there is limited understanding of the licensing goals, or worse, neglecting them completely,” he added.

Middleton City Councils supported the police application to revoke the license and cited a “significant number” of complaints from local residents.

Coun Kallum Nolan told the meeting that the city had been “struggling with violence” in recent years – including the fatal stabbing of one of his friends Michael Hoolickin – and was deeply concerned about how the Infinity Bar operates.

He said: “To hear that the licensee does not comply with the CCTV licensing standards and so on is really very worrying for me – not just as a city councilor but also as a resident.

“We all strive very, very, very, very much to make the city the kind of city we all want to live in. We don’t want people to be stabbed on our streets.”

“And if we have a place that is open until five in the morning and doesn’t adhere to regulations that really worry me, what can I say that won’t happen again?”

“I’m disgusted to see video surveillance of people running around hitting people with pieces of wood. I’m really shocked.”

PC Stuart Ockwell also showed the committee evidence of video surveillance taken from the bar early in the morning of December 22, the night after the fight when two police officers (one female and one male) were injured so badly, that they needed hospital treatment.

Mr. Adereni called the police after a customer who slipped from his chair after falling asleep became aggressive towards the door staff when asked to leave.

When a police officer arrived at the scene of the crime, he did a license check and found that the venue was open and drinking alcohol outside of the allowed times.

He also discovered that video surveillance was deleted every four days instead of the 30 that were set out in the license terms.

Mr. Adereni was “exceptionally argumentative” and unwilling to accept the findings of the police inspector.

In return, however, Adereni said Infinity Bar is contributing to the city’s economic development – and submitted a petition signed by the residents, who he claimed wanted the venue to remain open.

Regarding previous police evidence, he denied allowing drug trafficking on the premises and also said that he would not serve people in hours – although the latter allegation has been refuted by evidence from CCTV.

Mr Adereni informed the committee that he had upgraded the CCTV system since December 21 and intends to take over the law firm under a new roof when he gets relief.

He said: “We will improve if we have the opportunity to continue the license.

“We have already taken many measures to ensure that what happened does not happen again.”

However, Coun Donna Williams, chair of the Middleton Township Committee, reiterated Coun Nolan’s comments, saying that she was “shocked” by the signs of license violations.

She also shared with the committee her concern that women at the venue were not safe.

“I’m sick, I had to come here to hear and see the evidence we saw today,” she said.

To Mr. Aderenis, she added: “This is Middleton, we don’t work that way and we don’t want your venue to be here.”

After the meeting, Coun Williams said she was pleased with the decision to revoke the premises license

She said, “We are extremely pleased that the Committee has listened to us as members and our concerns about protecting the public in Middleton. Our vision for Middleton is not.”

The committee chair, Coun Phil Burke, said: “This decision clearly states that we will not tolerate any form of violent interference that takes place in a licensed facility in Rochdale.

“When it comes to people who openly violate the law, we will use them stubbornly and violently, as we did with these premises.”

The Council’s Licensing Subcommittee met at Rochdale City Hall on Monday, January 20.

