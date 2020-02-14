HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Everything is delicious in the Nickel Sandwich Grill or “The Nickel” for short. It is located in the heart of Fifth Ward and the restaurant is known for its burgers and catfish butts.

The owner Craig Presley and his late father came up with the concept of hand-making and grilling their burgers every day.

“We use a little more spices than normal, and once you’ve cooked it in the pit, we’ll take it and grill it,” Presley said.

The restaurant also has a special way of cooking its catfish butt boys so that the crispy dough used does not crumble or fall apart at the first bite.

“We don’t use roast fish. We use corn flour.” Presley said. “What we’re going to do is play with this fish a bit, and we’ll get it where it is particularly crispy.”

Nickel has served the community for 19 years and has become a darling of the neighborhood.

“It’s in the hood, that’s what makes it so special,” said Darral Coleman, who is a regular at The Nickel. “You don’t have to go out and spend a lot of money if you can get a lot of food for a little bit of nothing.”

ABC13 + is a project that focuses on the hidden treasures and unsung heroes of the communities in which you live. With our series, we can positively put the spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Would you like to see more from the heart of your community? Check out the stories of your city on our ABC13 + Facebook page.

Follow Juan Beltran on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.