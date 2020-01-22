The NFL surprises the long-time teacher with free Super Bowl tickets

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO. – A pre-school teacher who is about to retire has learned that he is going to the Super Bowl.

Rudy Liggins has been selflessly investing his time and energy into his work at Children’s Place in Brookside for almost 42 years.

“A lot of people say the kids are so lucky, but I was lucky,” he said. “I learned to be a better father and I learned to be a better man because these kids just want honesty, love, respect and consistency. That made me a better teacher.”

Liggins’ commitment to helping children who have experienced “the deepest injuries in life” has not gone unnoticed by the National Football League. The lifelong chief’s fan was invited to the AFC championship game on Sunday.

“I thought 8-10 people were selected to go to the Chiefs game based on the work they have done in the community over the years,” he said.

Little knew Liggins, Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt and NLF Commissioner Roger Goodell brought him to the game to surprise him with two tickets to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“I think I said” you’re kidding “like four times because I still didn’t believe it,” Liggins recalled.

Those who know Liggins will tell you that the 65-year-old Kansas City resident is a humble man.

“He is incredible,” said Ann Thomas, President and CEO of Children’s Place. “He embodies the idea that every child needs a chance.”

Thomas said that their nonprofit had worked with the bosses in recent years, so the organization’s staff learned about the history of Liggins.

“[Rudy] is a man who is interested, who connects with everyone. It touches something in you, ”said Thomas. “He laughs and so his gift has found a way to reach those who are reluctant. He reaches in and brings them out. His influence on the creation of bonds and relationships is profound. “

Liggins, who will be retiring from the children’s home in June, said that recognition from people outside the community only made him give more. He added that he doesn’t take it lightly.

“I feel very blessed and thankful that I can go,” he said.

Liggins plans to take the game with his son. Details of the trip are still being worked out, but the only thing they have to pay for is food.

