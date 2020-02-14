Mikel Arteta believes that the next few weeks could determine Arsenal’s Premier League season.

The Gunners have drawn their last four Premier League games to slide to tenth place in the table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, they now have three home games in a row – against Newcastle, Everton and West Ham – which gives them the opportunity to put pressure on the teams above them.

Manager Arteta said: “The next two or three weeks will determine how close we will be in the last four or five weeks of the season to fight for European places or not.”

Arsenal have lost only once in nine games since Arteta took command in December, but only won three of those games.

Only one of these wins was scored in the Premier League at Manchester United on January 1st, and Arteta has stressed the importance of combining some wins.

He said: “I think winning will make you win the next game and the confidence that goes with it is enormous, which in football the mental aspect is more important than anything else.

“So if you doubt yourself and your ability to win games, that obviously affects confidence, but that’s part of something we need to improve, and the moment that comes will, in my opinion, become of course create another dynamic. “

When asked what it takes to change the results, Arteta said, “I think you have to do a lot of things. You have to do things in training, the messages you send to players, the messages they send themselves, there are many things. “

If Arsenal wants to give a real boost to a spot in the Champions League, it takes several of its star players to be in top shape.

Nicolas Pepe is one of the men who could make a big impact, but don’t have to do his best this season.

The Ivory Coast winger joined Arsenal in the summer and set a record £ 72m. This season, however, he only scored five goals in 27 games, compared to 23 in 41 last season in Lille.

Arteta hopes the 24-year-old will soon show what he can do, but points out that Pepe wouldn’t be the first foreign player to take the time to adapt to the needs of English football.

Arteta said: “I hope we can see an improvement from now until the end of the season.

“But if you go through the list of the top players who joined this country, how disappointing they were in the first 10, 12 months and how incredible they were in the next five …

“I think we could have a huge list here because it is not easy to adapt to this league, but he has worked hard and is ready to do it and it will come out.”