The New Zealand team made a big coup long before the first scheduled defense of the America’s Cup begins on March 6, 2021.

The dates and playing conditions for the 36th America’s Cup, which will be held in Auckland, were released on Thursday evening.

It is crucial that the New Zealand team has the edge in the long-standing wind dispute.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ

The New Zealand team won the longstanding wind dispute.

Italian record challenger Luna Rossa fought for the 20 knot limit and Team New Zealand insisted that it be 24 knots.

After successful mediation, the two parties agreed on a wind range for races in the America’s Cup between 6.5 and 23 knots.

The difference between 20 and 24 knots was significant and will affect the construction of the second generation boats to be sailed in Auckland.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton and his squad have had a great win.

The race for the 36th America’s Cup is decided by the first team to achieve seven victories.

There are two daily races on the Auckland coast, which start after 4 p.m.

The Prada Cup final winner is expected to take on Team New Zealand on March 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Additional reserve days are planned, but the event should take place on the weekend of 13/14 in fine weather. March to be completed.

The Prada Cup round robin sessions begin on January 15th. The finale begins on February 13th.

The finale will also be a first to seven format.

Round robin and repechage are contested over 6.5 to 21 knots with the Prada Cup final from 6.5 to 23 knots.