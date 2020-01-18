The New Zealand skier Alice Robinson performs strongly on the gigantic slalom circuit

advertisement

ALESSANDRO / trovati / AP

Alice Robinson from New Zealand takes part in the first run of the giant slalom of the Women’s World Cup in Sestriere, Italy.

advertisement

Kiwi alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has set her second best finish on the giant slalom circuit of the World Cup.

The 18-year-old from Queenstown finished fifth in Sestrière in the western Alps of Italy, which was her fourth top 10 at a world cup event this season.

Skiing what she later called “a pretty conservative run”, Robinson was in sixth place after her first run, 0.59 behind the Italian leader Federica Brignone, who heads the world cup ranking in the giant slalom discipline.

She improved by one place in her second point and beat 1: 10.72, only .006 in Switzerland’s fourth place, Wendy Holdener.

READ MORE:

* Katya Blong claims New Zealand’s first Olympic Olympic gold for the winter

* Skater seriously injured at the Olympic Youth Winter Olympic Games

“It was my first time on the slope, so I didn’t attack completely,” Robinson said.

“Second run, I completely attacked and put down some of my best turns. Unfortunately I still had some errors that made me lose some time, but I’m pretty happy with my performance. It was a super tight race, so you have to risking to be there. “

Brignone won the race with the Slovak Petra Vhlova in second place.

Robinson is fifth in the general classification of the giant slalom. Her best finish this season came in Sölden, Austria, in October when she reached the opening race of the series.

The next World Cup race is in Maribor, Slovenia on February 15.

advertisement