During an open and honest conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Tame Impala’s lead actor, Kevin Parker, spoke to the DJ about the influences that will be responsible for the next LP, The Slow Rush.

The bubbly anticipation for The Slow Rush has grown steadily. The cooktop was turned on about four months ago and with a supply of singles that are getting through slowly, it begins to get a fever.

Now that the release is only a few days away, Parker has spoken to Lowe about some of the album’s influences. Namely Travis Scott and getting stoned while shopping.

After working with rapper Scott, Parker said about both the artist and some of his own work about the artist: “He’s so excited about ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he wants to do it. He doesn’t waste time doubting himself or things. This is extremely valuable because you need this boost of conviction. ”

On this record, Parker seems to intend more than most others to push themselves creatively. He made Lowe understand that he would “do anything that inspires me, anything that gives me something that causes these flashes.”

“Even with this album, I’ve done things that made me uncomfortable just to be creative because I’m most creative when I’m uncomfortable.” stoned and go to stores “and explain that the beginning of one of the songs” Breathe Deeper “was like that.”

You can see Kevin Parker and Zane Lowe catch up below:

<noscript><iframe src="https://music.apple.com/us/embedded-player/idsa.1f9ed1b0-4a07-11ea-83ee-2db9b0a07a23" width="100%" height="315" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

