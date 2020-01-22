The new single from Spanish Love Songs is just as brutal as honesty becomes - Kerrang!

It is not that the Spanish love songs are sad, it is that they are really that fuck. Of course, the ringing, sincere punk rock of the California band exudes the feeling of returning to your shitty town for a family gathering, and the lyrics of guitarist / singer Dylan Slocum are full of crushing sentences that sum up the dominating weight of the world . But they do not feel complacent or emotionally manipulative – instead they merely point to the truths of truth to God of what it is to struggle in modern times. And maybe that is overwhelmingly depressing, but maybe that says more about the world than Spanish love songs. It is unfair to shoot at the messenger, no matter how difficult the telegram is to hear.
Losers 2, the new single from Spanish Love Songs from their upcoming album Brave Faces Everyone, tells it the way it is and attracts your heart. From the opening vignette of staring to the house where you grew up, because you can no longer afford a post-financial crisis, to the classic Spanish Love Songs bridge in which Dylan solemnly sings: “You know, if we are not saved every time by our parents, we would be dead, “is the number one throttling series of truths that penetrate deep into the millennial psyche. In that respect, the song does what punk rock was always meant to do – a deep agreement with a terribly unpleasant truth.
“This is another case of taking what we do well and trying to point it out,” Dylan says. “I have asked many people why the numbers are getting paler and paler, but I think the answer is pretty clear. This is the world we know. It’s the world where I see my friends stuck, and where I have my family Everyone is working to the bone to survive, not to say that we are not incredibly privileged – I am aware – but I wanted to look outside and recognize that for about 99 percent of us, life life is an endless rut, so it is fine to feel it, like, of course, you are scared when you could fall and hit your head and derail your entire life from hospital bills.
“So Losers is the national anthem where we try to be challenging and raise a middle finger – whatever,” we are losers forever. “But Losers 2 is the hangover. We wrap our heads around that grind and feel that we can’t escape it. And like so much of the album, it’s about trying to empathize with others about this collective gloom.”
Brave Faces Everyone is on 7 February via Pure Noise Records and is available for pre-order.
