The new single from Spanish Love Songs is just as brutal as honesty becomes - Kerrang!

It is not that the Spanish love songs are sad, it is that they are really that fuck. Of course, the ringing, sincere punk rock of the California band exudes the feeling of returning to your shitty town for a family gathering, and the lyrics of guitarist / singer Dylan Slocum are full of crushing sentences that sum up the dominating weight of the world . But they do not feel complacent or emotionally manipulative – instead they merely point to the truths of truth to God of what it is to struggle in modern times. And maybe that is overwhelmingly depressing, but maybe that says more about the world than Spanish love songs. It is unfair to shoot at the messenger, no matter how difficult the telegram is to hear.

Losers 2, the new single from Spanish Love Songs from their upcoming album Brave Faces Everyone, tells it the way it is and attracts your heart. From the opening vignette of staring to the house where you grew up, because you can no longer afford a post-financial crisis, to the classic Spanish Love Songs bridge in which Dylan solemnly sings: “You know, if we are not saved every time by our parents, we would be dead, “is the number one throttling series of truths that penetrate deep into the millennial psyche. In that respect, the song does what punk rock was always meant to do – a deep agreement with a terribly unpleasant truth.

“This is another case of taking what we do well and trying to point it out,” Dylan says. “I have asked many people why the numbers are getting paler and paler, but I think the answer is pretty clear. This is the world we know. It’s the world where I see my friends stuck, and where I have my family Everyone is working to the bone to survive, not to say that we are not incredibly privileged – I am aware – but I wanted to look outside and recognize that for about 99 percent of us, life life is an endless rut, so it is fine to feel it, like, of course, you are scared when you could fall and hit your head and derail your entire life from hospital bills.

“So Losers is the national anthem where we try to be challenging and raise a middle finger – whatever,” we are losers forever. “But Losers 2 is the hangover. We wrap our heads around that grind and feel that we can’t escape it. And like so much of the album, it’s about trying to empathize with others about this collective gloom.”

View our exclusive premiere of Losers Pt. 2 below:

Brave Faces Everyone is on 7 February via Pure Noise Records and is available for pre-order.

Catch the band live on one of the following dates:

Support for the Menzingers

January

25 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

26 Berlin, Germany @ BI NUU

28 Wein, Austria @ WUK

29 Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

30 Stuttgart, Germany @ Universum

31 Munich, Germany @ Technikum Munich

February

01 Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

03 Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg

04 Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

06 Southamton, UK @ Engine Room

07 Bristol, UK @ SWX

08 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

12 Newcastle, UK @ Riverside Newcastle

14 Birmingham, UK @ The Asylum Bar & Venue

15 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Support for The Wonder Years

Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

21 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

23 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

25 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

26 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

27 Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March

01 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

06 Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

07 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA

08 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

13 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

14 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

15 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

16 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

18 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

19 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

20 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

21 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

