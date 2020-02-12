DUBAI: “We are rarely seen as protagonists in western cinema and the media,” said actor Waleed Zuaiter, who stars in “Baghdad Central”, the new thriller that aired on February 12 on the Starzplay streaming service ,

The thriller takes place in 2003, when Baghdad was occupied by US-led coalition forces for six months. He follows ex-Iraqi police officer Muhsin Al-Khafaji, who is on a broader search for justice in a society that has become lawless.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxQXiIjYiwo (/ embed)

Al-Khafaji, who was released after the US invasion, worked under the regime of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. The show, which was filmed in Morocco, revolves around Al-Khafaji and his two daughters after losing his wife and son.

The US-born and Kuwait-born Zuaiter told Arab News that when he first read the script, he was in a “deep depression”. I was not in the right place. My father had passed away and I had a very negative filter for everything.

The film takes place in 2003, when Baghdad was occupied by US-led coalition forces for six months. (Supplied)

“I was also skeptical of any writing from the West about the Middle East because I have found that it is rarely right and it is often very stereotypical, and my first thought was: ‘Oh, it is a different stereotype” or “another accented Middle Eastern figure,” “he added.

However, it was his wife who urged him to rethink the role. “The second time I read it I was like ‘Wow, I really connect to this character’ and then I read again and I was like ‘Wow, that’s all I ever wanted to play and I was very proud.” Zuaiter said.

Waleed Zuaiter plays the role of ex-Iraqi police officer Muhsin Al-Khafaji. (Supplied)

British Egyptian actress July Namir plays one of Khafaji’s daughters on the show. Her character, Murooj, is “wise beyond her years … she is extremely intellectual for her age.”

Despite her kidney disease, Murooj does not want to put an extra burden on her father, who “lost everything”, Namir said.

The young actress also believes that “Baghdad Central”, which was originally a novel by the author Elliott Colla, appeals to the stereotype of the father-daughter relationship in the Arab world.

British Egyptian actress July Namir plays one of Khafaji’s daughters on the show. (Supplied)

“In the West we have the perception of the relationship between the Middle East and the daughter and the father that the father is extremely aggressive and tells you all the time … and here you actually have a much softer relationship, if any. It’s really interesting to show that these relationships exist, ”said Namir.

When she spoke to the show’s executive producer, Kate Harwood, she said she was looking for new ways to tell a story.

“As a producer … it immediately felt like a really interesting perspective because we were told so many stories about Iraq in 2003 and the protagonists were always American or British. It was very refreshing to read this novel, which is a complete one had a different perspective. “

,