The new season 3 costume from 'The Masked Singer' is unveiled and it's the wildest ever

Season 3 of The Masked Singer already seems to be over the top. The vocal competition series, which masks the identity of its candidates behind elaborate costumes, has revealed one of these outfits to Twitter. That introduced the mysterious Kitty Mask to the world.

We wish we could see #KittyMask meowing properly! 😸 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/jPEoFI4FmF

– The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 24, 2020

The Kitty Mask unveiling comes just a day after the show’s unveiling that a swan would mask another hidden celebrity. This brings up the entire list for season 3: banana, llama, miss monster, frog, mouse, robot, kangaroo, white tiger, turtle, astronaut, swan and now kitty mask.

The second season of the show was premiered in September and didn’t end until mid-December. The big winner, Fox, turned out to be TV personality Wayne Brady, although the jury – Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – all believed it was Jamie Foxx. In an interesting twist of fate, Just Mercy’s star was asked to appear as a guest judge in the new season.

T-Pain won the first season as Monster, which, thanks to its backstory of being pushed out of the music industry and even telling fans that winning would help resume its career, quickly became a fan favorite.

The show has been such a success for The Fox Network that it gets its own offshoot, The Masked Dancer. It’s inspired by a section from Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, where celebrities wear costumes from head to toe, dance a unique dance, and then everyone has to guess who they really are. The segment debuted last January and has had around 3 million hits since then.

“We’re still overwhelmed by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen introduced her own inventive segment, we were really amazed,” said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment. “We are very excited to be working with Ellen on this new format and taking The Masked Dancer to a whole new level of creativity.”

“It will be as fun and exciting as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more crumping and I can’t wait,” added DeGeneres.

You can watch The Masked Singer season 3 premiere on Sunday, February 2, immediately after the Super Bowl LIV, before returning to Wednesday’s usual time on February 5.

