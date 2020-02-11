Jeff Choate hung up the phone. The Montana head coach was impressed, but something didn’t feel right.

Choate interviewed Justin Udy last year for a job at MSU as a wide receiver. Instead of position information, Udy spoke more generally about offensive details. Choate remembered contacting Matt Miller, the Bobcats’ offensive coordinator, and said Udy was better suited to being a game caller.

That’s why the Bobcats hired Erik Frazier from West Illinois instead. For this reason, Udy was appointed offensive coordinator and quarterback coach of Bobcats last week. Udy, who was previously the offensive quality control assistant at Texas Tech, and new running backs trainer Jimmy Beal spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since they were hired.

Udy and Beal replace former coaches who brought prosperity to the Bobcats’ offense, although Choate said the Bobcats will be fighting another quarterback fight this postseason. The head coach made it clear that he wanted Udy and Beal to have their own unique impact on the program, although neither of them is likely to change the team’s philosophy completely.

Udy and Choate share several connections in the world of coaches. Choate heard that Udy was intelligent, balanced, motivated and consistent in his approach and demeanor. He showed all of these qualities in the interview process.

Udy had known MSU assistants such as Brian Armstrong and B. J. Robertson. He applied several times to coach the Bobcats because he trusted that a positive direction had been set within the program.

Choate believes in Udy because he learned from others like Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator David Yost, who developed an air raid-inspired offense. Choate added another reason why he hadn’t hired Udy last season because he didn’t want Miller to be threatened or challenged by someone who was so critical of the crime as a whole. He is also confident in Udy because he learned from Yost how to develop quarterbacks.

“The identity of the program is that of a blue-collar football program,” said Udy. “Since this is the culture, it really does matter that I want to run the ball. I want to be physical. “

ABOVE: Jeff Choate, head coach of the US state of Montana, is watching a scrum at the Bobcat Stadium on August 17. ABOUT: Isaiah Ifanse runs the ball when he is attacked against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas in 2019.

Rachel Leathe / Chronicle

Choate’s team identity has already been established. With three previous offensive coordinators in his first four seasons at MSU, the Bobcats never deviated from their base game, the main part of their offensive.

That is unlikely to change now. Choate compared Udy to Miller, who trains big receivers at Boise State, and Beal to former trainer and recruiting coordinator DeNarius McGhee, who left for the Houston Texans. Choate believes that both of his new offensive coaches have similar personality traits to their predecessors. Beal is a former Bobcat who has shown energy and intelligence, while Udy has shown that he is collected and meticulous.

They also stressed that they could quickly build relationships with their players. Choate is happy that he was able to identify coaches that he can easily integrate into the program in the hope of continuing the team’s success.

Udy and Beal can bring some tiny differences into their position groups, e.g. B. revised footwork or basic basics. Choate also seemed eager to change the offenses with which Udy had worked at Texas Tech.

Although he didn’t want to lose McGhee or Miller, Choate saw the arrival of Beal and Udy as an opportunity to diversify the offense of the MSU, which set a school record of 3,871 rapids in 2019.

“I’m not looking for someone to just do what we do. We have to add something. Sure, we have a strong sense of who we are and how we play football, and I see that doesn’t change, but there is always a lot of areas where you can always improve, “said Choate.” Whatever it is, they will bring in new ideas. “

Jeff Choate, head coach of the U.S. state of Montana, argues with referee Chris Booker during a game against Texas Tech in 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.

AP

Neither Udy nor Beal expect to change the team’s fundamental identity. Beal spoke of getting his players into specific positions to succeed, which the Bobcats were capable of because of their versatility in position.

Udy didn’t want to commit to saying exactly what the Bobcats offense would look like. Instead, he emphasized how to distribute the ball and use the available offensive weapons to promote their strengths.

That is, he wants the Bobcats to remain physical and keep the ball running, as they always did under Choate.

“As long as I’m here, there are certain things we will believe in,” said Choate. “Our DNA is not going to change. We’re bringing in people I think can improve what we’re doing and we’re giving ourselves the best chance of winning right now.”