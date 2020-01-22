The 'New National Dish' exhibition by the UAE offers a taste of the future

advertisement

Author: Wed, 2020-01-22 10:22

DUBAI: Future food scenarios are depicted in “New National Dish: UAE”, an exhibition on AlSerkal Avenue in Dubai, opened on January 24 and 25.

The show presents four proposed proposals for a new national dish from Emirates, based on the ecological, economic and social consequences of climate change.

Zac Denfeld, director of the Center for Genomic Gastronomy – the artist-led think tank behind the show, who has previously investigated the biotechnology and biodiversity of human food systems in Ireland – spoke to Arab News about the exhibition, which follows similar shows in Poland and Norway .

“We do some research and look at how food can change, and then propose a new national dish,” said Denfeld, currently based in Norway. “The UAE has a strong desire for food security and many scientific projects are underway here, (including) indoor cultivation, vertical cultivation with some salt water.”

Visitors to the exhibition can try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes. (Supplied)

For the Dubai show, produced by AlSerkal, Denfeld and his colleagues focused on identifying Emirati foods for which most of the ingredients are grown in the country.

“We also consider the changing preferences for eaters; what they want in the future, “Denfeld explained. For example, the team devised and created a new kind of sushi, where the fish meat was replaced by watermelon, prepared with a seaweed machine to make the fruit taste and feel like fish.

“That is also combined with rice, such as sushi, because the UAE is now working with China to develop a rice that can grow under salty conditions,” Denfeld said. “So this is a way to combine a future where rice is actually grown (in the Emirates) – which has never happened – and an alternative approach to fish, where we may eat a little less fish or just the (selected) ) components.”

Visitors to the exhibition can try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes. “That’s really interesting for us,” Denfield said. “Because we don’t really say:” Okay, this is the future. This is what you have to do. “We offer four very different perspectives and people can choose what their favorite is.”

