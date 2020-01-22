The New Mutants producer explains where the film fits into Fox's X-Men timeline

advertisement

After years of delays, The new mutants is finally on the right track and is expected to appear in April to get too close to Fox X-Men Universe. While we don’t have to wait long, producer Karen Rosenfelt spoke to Digital Spy in an interview about when the film will be on the timeline.

“It is timeless,” said Rosenfelt. “We don’t define where we are, but it is today. It is contemporary. It is not in the future and it is not in the past.”

Rosenfelt went on to explain The new mutants follows in the footsteps of Dead Poolwhere the film plays in its own timeline.

“I think it’s safe to say,” she added. “But again what we are striving for, like they did Dead Poolis what Fox and Simon (Kinberg) do to each of the franchises in the United States X-Men The universe makes them all unique. “

20th Century Fox, in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, presents “The New Mutants”, an original horror thriller set in a remote hospital where a group of young mutants are held for psychiatric surveillance. When strange events occur, both their new mutant skills and friendships are put to the test as they try to bring it to life.

The New mutants Directed by Josh Boone (The mistake in our stars) and has a cast that includes Maisie Williams (game of Thrones) as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch) As Illyana Rasputin / Magik, Charlie Heaton (Strange things) as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball, Henry Zaga (13 reasons why) as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot, Blu Hunt (The original) as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage and Alice Braga (Queen of the South) as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The release is scheduled for April 3, 2020.

