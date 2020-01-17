The New Jersey company Sea-Straws produces environmentally friendly straws to protect marine life

advertisement

WHITEHOUSE STATION, New Jersey – During a sea turtle rescue operation in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Sea-Straw owner Elizabeth Thorne and William Marshall recognized the damage caused by plastic straws and decided to introduce an environmentally friendly alternative.

In collaboration with Minalex, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of aluminum profiles, Sea-Straws has developed an alternative to drinking straws made of plastic, paper, glass and stainless steel, which uses “reef-friendly” aluminum and marine-grade dyes.

“It’s important to me. I love the wildlife and hate seeing the garbage, and I hate seeing plastic ingested in sea turtles and marine animals, so it’s really important,” said Thorne.

advertisement

Protecting the environment is of great importance to both companies, and it is a great pride to know that their product helps protect marine animals.

“It’s great to be able to run this business and see something that touches so many people. We make parts for airplanes and the military, but it’s great to make an environmentally friendly straw that everyone can identify a difference with,” said Jim Casey of Minalex.

For William Marshall, the transition from plastic straws to aluminum is simply a habit change.

“At the moment, people are upset that they don’t use plastic straws. What is the alternative? 30 years ago when they told us we had to separate recyclables from our trash, everyone thought we wouldn’t. Now is it goes without saying. ” “said Marshall.

According to Michael Casey from Minalex, around 50,000 straws are produced every month, and this number is likely to increase as many join this environmentally friendly alternative.

———-

Contact community journalist Miguel Amaya

Send a tip to Miguel

Follow Miguel on Facebook

Follow @ Miguelabc7NY on Twitter

Follow @ Miguelabc7NY on Instagram

advertisement