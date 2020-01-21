advertisement

Matt Lubick once went to school to become a dentist.

He had been with a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado for almost a year until last week.

Really, Lubick is a soccer coach at heart – the son of a legend and a 25-year-old veteran – and he said on Monday night on Husker Sports Nightly’s radio show that he was happy to be back as a coach from Nebraska New Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver Coach.

“I’m looking forward to the start and can’t wait to get started,” said 47-year-old Lubick, who was officially announced as a Nebraska employee on Friday. “… I am very happy. I have been in some good places with some great coaches who have been instrumental in my life and thinking.”

He is the head coach of Nebraska, Scott Frost, with whom he worked in Oregon in 2013/15, exactly in this group of coaches.

“I have the greatest respect for him as a person and a football coach,” said Lubick. … “We did a lot of things very precisely (in Oregon) and I think he’s the best in business. It’s great to work for him and he motivated me with his work ethic. It’s just that easy to work with, and it’s just cool to be reunited with such a call. “

Lubick said he felt he could take a break from soccer after working in Frost after leaving Oregon in 2016, and then as a co-offensive coordinator in Washington in 2017 and 2018. So he took a job at home in Fort Collins where he could be close to his family.

“I enjoyed it and the people here in town were fantastic, but I missed football a lot, especially at the start of the season,” said Lubick. “So I was still studying a ton of football, watching a ton of games, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to take part again.”

Lubick and Frost share a similar football philosophy and trained the same system in Oregon.

“They are always trying to improve your system and are looking for ways to improve it,” said Lubick. “When he left, we were still comparing notes and staying in touch, and basically we were both trying to do better.”

Lubick arrives in Lincoln on Wednesday and will then start recruiting on the street. He plans to go to some schools in the area, but said, “Wherever you want me, I’ll be there.”

At the same time, the newest coach in Nebraska said the most important thing until the beginning of the spring ball is to meet his new players.

“I don’t think there is anything more important,” said Lubick. “The best coaches I’ve ever seen are those who connect with their players. Not necessarily the smartest, but the ones who can connect. The players – they can generally find out if you are for them interest, and that takes time. It won’t be just day 1. It creates trust and we build trust and build relationships by having one-on-one meetings and spending time.

“There is nothing more important than that, but it will take some time. I can’t wait to get started. That’s why I got into this business. What I missed most about the coaching is the relationships. That’s the best.”

