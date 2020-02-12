<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4120925002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=new-hampshire-primary%2Cprospects-az%2Camusement%2Coverall-positive&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=entertainment&ssts=entertainment%2Fmedia&series=" name="snow-player/4120925002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Sometimes a film or TV show leaves questions.

This happened on Tuesday evening when ABC’s “The Conners” broadcast a live episode that was said to be linked to the New Hampshire Democratic area code and the results of which arrived immediately after the broadcast.

Unfortunately, the only question left was: Why?

Reporting on the primaries themselves was more entertaining.

Every now and then the characters on the ABC News show looked around for the results – not all districts had reported, so they couldn’t talk about who won. It was strange because since “The Conners” aired on ABC, it meant that ABC News’ coverage of the area codes was not aired.

‘The Conners’ was broadcast when there was news

But the main character had nothing to do with the plot of the episode – Dan’s new girlfriend went to tour with their band, and he hadn’t told his family that they had split up. And it didn’t really make you switch to ABC News wherever it was (actually online). And it was pretty awful.

So why again?

In case you don’t remember that “The Conners” was “Roseanne” until Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist commentary about Valerie Jarrett, a black woman who was an advisor to Barack Obama, in 2018. ABC canceled the show – the number 1 on television at the time – and later in the same year without Barr with a new name.

How the show involved the New Hampshire area codes

The show included primary school through Mark (Ames McNamara), who had to watch out for a school report. There was a kind of joke Mark drew for Pete Buttigieg because they are both gay. “How is your friend?” Was the level of humor we’re talking about here.

Mark complained and said Buttigieg had a lot of good ideas, etc. Other characters had a mild interest in other candidates.

In the main story, Louise (Katey Sagal) tells the Conner kids that she and her band are leaving for a three-month tour, which surprises them because they saw Dan (John Goodman). What the children don’t know is that Louise and Dan have already split up and he didn’t want to talk to them about it.

Meanwhile, in real life, the networks were almost restless about the relatively smooth process of reporting on the results of the New Hampshire primaries after the Iowa Caucuses debacle occurred a week earlier – a catastrophe so big that it did led to “The Conners”.

When someone asked Mark what the returns were, he said, “I have the theory that the (Democratic National Committee) is holding back some of the results. They don’t want to affect the results in Iowa. “

Edge shot (denied).

Why real news was more exciting

I bet CNN’s John King laughed. Early on when he started interpreting results, King said, “You start entering, which is fun. We actually count the votes on election night, which is a fun thing.”

Wolf Blitzer later said, “Let’s go check with John King on the magic wall,” as if it were a faulty episode of “Mr. Roger’s neighborhood” or something.

All network news was driven by a close race with real results. The process had an energy that was much more pleasant than confusing and kicking the water during Iowa. It was definitely better than scolding.

“The Conners” could have used part of this energy. “Roseanne” was once a groundbreaking sitcom that showed the reality of workers – people who only heard punchlines in such a forum. And it was fun to boot.

But Monday’s episode of “The Conners” was just a standard sitcom tariff for the network, with a little George Stephanopoulos working for jazz. It didn’t really work.

“The country is doomed to fail,” said Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) on the last line of the show. “The Conners” may have made you think, but things looked different elsewhere.

You can reach Goodykoontz at [email protected] Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.

