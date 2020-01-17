The new friend of Bollywood hero

advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee is not someone who can be described by one adjective. What defines his capacities as a director and a productive actor in a new era is his command of characters and a talent for experimentation. His characters in recent hits have certainly brought a unique taste to those films that had a massive appeal and were critically friendly.

Inspired by the stardom of Rajinikanth

What brought this Delhi boy to the cinema? “I grew up in Chennai and was strongly influenced by Rajinikant’s fame and importance of cinema in Tamil culture. My story is similar to the story of any ordinary Indian boy. My father wanted me to become an engineer or professional, but I knew for sure “I had to be in the Hindi film industry. I went to college through the quota for extracurricular activities, but I still haven’t graduated,” he chuckles.

His film career began with a small appearance in “Rang De Basanti” when he was in his final year of his studies before he appeared on “Dev D” as a casting assistant with his mentor Gautam Mirchandani. “I went there to give an audition, but he asked me to give directions to the actors and that also happened in” Chak De “. Later I assisted a few other casting directors before going full time to the I started to maintain myself in Mumbai. “Fortunately.

In the last decade, the emergence of casting directors as major stakeholders in the film industry has seen that content driven cinema has created an enormous need for talent that would otherwise not be seen by the public. “It started when people started to see themselves on the screen,” says Abhishek who runs Casting Bay with Anmol Ahuja.

Distinctive taste

As an actor he has received applause for his roles in recent hits, including “Stree”, “Bala”, “Dream Girl” and Amzaon Prime’s web series “Mirzapur”. His choice of character reflects his sensibilities as a person and he insists on giving his own taste to what is offered to him. “All my characters have their own political thoughts around the world. If it is not in the script, I place it in it so that they are rooted to the local taste. Mahender of “Dream Girl” sees the world in a rosy way, but he is fair in his decision about a situation. Ajju from “Bala” is not confused when people make sexist comments about Yami Gautam’s character when she leaves Bala, “he explains.

Together with Aparshakti Khurana, he has become the new ‘friend’ of the protagonist in the Hindi film. He states it as a writing problem. “The friend in a film acts as a shadow of the lead role. If you omit that character, the protagonist must talk to himself. It won’t be interesting. There is no other reason for a friend to be there in the film. I think writers should create characters that are human and have their own character. ”

He believes that a mindset is necessary for an actor to express opinions and to have his own approach to craftsmanship. “I come from the theater association of Kirorimal College, Players, which is the same as any other acting institution. It corrected my existing thoughts and gave me a direction. It enabled me to be open to change and to question everything, such as my own personality, characters, thoughts for the director or placing in the script, which I think is necessary for growth, ”he says.

The channeling of his existing knowledge from theater to the medium of cinema demanded a lot of learning and he waited for this to happen during a certain period, taking into account the demands of the medium. “Theater is about your body. Your synchronized body movements and the amount of voice thrown to the audience play a major role because you have to act for everyone. But in movies you play in front of a camera that offers the opportunity for many other gestures to express the feelings of the character. You have to pay attention to the way you speak, because sometimes it becomes theatrical that people consider melodrama, “he explains.

As someone who trains and cultivates new talent, he believes in training and workshops for actors. It is said that long rehearsals reduce unpredictable surprises and untrained acting is labeled as “subtle.” Abhishek differs: ‘I agree that the performance that you keep is those that you felt at the time of the shoot. This is why spaces are important and the environment around your film set affects your performance. If the set is in Benaras or Agra, you can’t imagine that in a workshop in Mumbai, but a kind of chemistry building workshops for actors to build a bond with them is needed to build a base before they go to the “real” setting, “Abhishek insists.

