The new Chinese coronavirus may have jumped from snakes to humans: study

advertisement

The new Chinese coronavirus, which has so far claimed 17 lives and infected more than 550 people, probably lived in snakes before it was transmitted to humans, according to a new study that can help design better defensive strategies against future outbreaks of the deadly pathogen.

The researchers, including Wei Ji from the Beijing University Health Science Center in China, said that patients infected with the corona virus – named 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization (WHO) – were exposed to wildlife in a wholesale market, where seafood , poultry, snake, bats and farm animals were sold.

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, provides insights into the origins of the most recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the virus, which began in mid-December 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China and has now spread to Hong Kong , Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

advertisement

By performing a detailed genetic analysis of the 2019-nCoV and comparing it with that of different coronaviruses from different geographic locations and host species, the study found that the new virus was formed from a combination of CoV found in bats and another of unknown origin.

“It is crucial to determine the 2019-nCoV animal reservoir to understand the molecular mechanism of distribution of the different species,” the scientists reported in the study.

The new virus, the scientists said, developed a mix, or “recombination,” of a viral protein that recognizes and binds to host cells.

According to the study, this recognition is crucial for viruses to invade host cells and cause infections and diseases.

Upon further analysis, the researchers found evidence that the 2019-nCoV may have lived in snakes before it was transferred to humans.

“In addition, our findings suggest that snake is the most likely reservoir for animals in nature for the 2019-nCoV,” the researchers said.

However, some scientists who were not involved in the research questioned the conclusions of the analysis.

David L Robertson of the University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research in the UK, told PTI: “There is most likely an intermediate non-bat host that would have picked up the bats virus.

“So bats are definitely involved, it’s just a matter of whether this was immediate or whether another animal was involved,” Robertson added.

The researchers in the new study said that recombination within the viral receptor-binding protein may have made possible the transfer of species between snake and human.

“New information obtained from our evolutionary analysis is very important for effective control of the outbreak caused by the 2019-nCoV-induced pneumonia,” the researchers said.

The new virus is similar to the virus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, killing 8422 people and killing more than 900, they said.

However, the current study noted that unlike the SARS-CoV, the 2019-nCoV causes a mild form of viral pneumonia and has limited capacity to spread from person to person.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

Common symptoms of the 2019 nCoV strain are respiratory conditions such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement