The new boy Takumi Minamino from Liverpool meets the expectations of Jurgen Klopp

The signature by Takumi Minamino of Liverpool in January meets the expectations of manager Jurgen Klopp while striving to make his second start for the club.

The Japanese international, an arrival of £ 7.25 million from Red Bull Salzburg, is about to play the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday in League One Shrewsbury, after making its debut in the previous round against Everton.

A minor complication was introduced in Klopp’s plan when the 25-year-old had to come off the bench to play for nearly an hour in the 2-1 win over Wolves after an injury to Sadio Mane.Takumi Minamino, left, came up against Wolves (Nick Potts / PA)

Making his Premier League debut was a “big step”, according to Klopp, and he has to decide how much it cost the player.

“We have to think about what we do because he played much longer than we thought,” said the Reds boss.

“Last night was a big step for him. For nobody it was a game in which you shine and play your best game ever.

“When you enter a fight like this as a new player, showing up like he did, not with his skills but with his mentality and character, fighting like crazy, closing holes, it was a super start.

“He’s pretty versatile and he did exactly what he had to do. I have to see how he reacted to the intensity of that game.

"He fought like crazy and closed holes, was involved in many situations. That was just a super start, to be honest."

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2020

“I haven’t known him long enough in that regard, but every game helps.”

Minamino’s only other previous involvement was 70 minutes against Everton when he didn’t really get the chance to settle down, because he had arrived at the club five days earlier.

However, Klopp is happy with how his integration is progressing.

“He’s a super boy – exactly the player we expected,” he added.

“You saw so much of his gift (against Wolves). As a footballer you can not only play on the days when everything clicks, score two goals, all that sort of thing.

“This game was quite a fight and he was ready for it.

“A new team that adapted and was an excellent game from a tactical point of view.

“In training we see the finishing and creating. He is the player we wanted and now he is ours. “

Klopp rests most of his first team stars before the trip to Shrewsbury, but will still be able to set up a much stronger line-up than he did when the team was hit by injuries for the final round.

Center-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, back from long-term injuries, are likely to start, as does striker Divock Origi, probably Adam Lallana, provided he recovers from illness that forced him to miss the Wolves game, and possibly Fabinho while he makes a gradual comeback of an ankle injury.

“It’s a chance for many players. I haven’t made the line-up yet. We have to wait for all medical reports,” Klopp said.

