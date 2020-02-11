SAN DIEGO – The Border Patrol’s San Diego sector has a new boss.

Aaron Heitke is the new head of the agency in the San Diego sector. Monday Heike set his priorities for his command structure.

“I want to be transparent and publish the actual information about everything that happens and everything I can spend,” said Heitke.

Heitke said the border police in San Diego had been understaffed for years. He said he planned to hire more agents, improve morale, and improve agent retention.

Border Patrol agents are currently acting as a front line protection against the intrusion of the corona virus in San Diego.

“We check everyone who comes in before entering one of our facilities to prevent contamination before entering the facility,” said Heike.

Hietke is a 22-year-old veteran of the Border Patrol and was a lawyer before changing careers. He is now responsible for patrolling one of the busiest borders in the world. He said he was planning to study things before he acted.

“One of my main focuses is not to jump in every time I go to a new location and make big changes when I arrive because I don’t know how everything works,” said Heike.

