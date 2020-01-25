The new Boeing long-haul aircraft undergoes a first test flight

advertisement

The new 777X long-haul aircraft from Boeing made its first flight on Saturday, a step ahead for the company whose wider prospects remain clouded by the 737 MAX crisis.

The plane departed a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. local time (1800 GMT) from a rainy runway at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, home of the Boeing production site in the northwestern United States. The weather conditions had already twice delayed the inaugural start of the aircraft, which has blue and white company colors and is decorated with the name Boeing.

High winds led to postponement on Friday, and the company blamed it again for an earlier delay on Thursday, which was rainy.

“Yes!” Boeing spokesman Josh Green shouted as the aircraft’s wheels finally pulled off the tarmac as his two powerful engines emitted huge clouds of fog. Minutes earlier, the pilots had deployed the aircraft’s winglets – foldable wing tips – designed to improve the vessel’s fuel efficiency and allow the aircraft, with the widest wingspan ever from Boeing, to be accommodated at more airports.

The 777X quickly disappeared in the clouds; after a flight that lasted several hours, he would later land at Boeing Field in a suburb of Seattle, about 50 miles to the south. The 777X was originally scheduled to go up in mid-2019 for the first time, but that was delayed due to problems with the new engine produced by General Electric, and problems with wings and software.

Saturday’s flight would be the first of a series of in-flight tests. If they go well, Boeing will officially request approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

With Boeing facing a crisis over its best-selling 737 MAX after two fatal crashes, the 777X would have to compete in the long-haul aircraft market with the A350 made by rival European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. Major airlines, including Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways have placed around 340 orders for the 777X.

The first deliveries of the new model, with a maximum capacity of 384 to 426 passengers, depending on the configuration, are not expected before the beginning of 2021, instead of mid-2020 as initially planned. The aircraft encountered significant problems during pressure tests in September.

Business down

Boeing’s activities have also been weakened by a lack of firm orders from Chinese airlines for its 787 Dreamliner, which is expected to reduce production. The 777X has a range of 16,200 to 13,500 km, depending on the configuration and the number of passengers on board, according to the Boeing website. It is also extremely economical, an important consideration in a time when passengers are increasingly concerned about CO2 emissions.

The list price is between $ 410 million and $ 442 million, although customers often negotiate discounts. US air safety regulators could release the 737 MAX to resume service before the middle of the year, a person close to the trial said Friday. The plane has been on the ground since March after two fatal crashes, in Ethiopia and Indonesia. On Tuesday, Boeing announced that it did not expect approval until mid-2020.

Boeing has suspended production of the MAX this month, but CEO David Calhoun said this week that the company is planning to increase production of the model pending regulatory approval to restart the service . He started as CEO earlier in January after the expulsion of Dennis Muilenburg, whose term of office was shaken by the MAX crisis that led to deteriorating relationships between the company and the FAA.

Mr. Calhoun wants to turn the company around and has stressed that it is necessary to restore Boeing’s reputation to regulators, customers and other stakeholders.

