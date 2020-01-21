The new bank in Manchester where kids get prizes to save money

advertisement

Most parents want to encourage their children to save money, and now a bank offers incentives to do just that.

The new Metro Bank opened in Arndale in Manchester and awards prizes to children who save.

Teenagers can use a Magic Money Machine – a free coin counting feature – and when they’re about to guess the amount saved, they’ll get a prize.

These change every month, but also include pencil cases, highlighters and pencils.

Metro Bank also offers a free financial education program for schools and youth groups

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

If the young saver uses the Magic Money Machine at least once a month for five months, he will also be credited with £ 5 in his bank account.

It is part of the bank’s 5-for-5 club child account, which also runs a free financial education program for local schools and youth groups in key phases 2 and 3.

The Arndale site is Metro’s first branch in the northwest.

It differs from conventional banks in that it has extended opening hours, immediate printing of debit cards and pet-friendly branches.

The Magic Money Machine counts your coins

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

A spokeswoman said: “Children can receive prizes for using the Magic Money Machine if they play the animation game on the machine.

“Here they guess the total value of their coins and if they are within £ 1 they win a prize.

“The prices for this change change every month, so regular users get a range of prices over time.”

