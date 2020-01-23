advertisement

A hidden camera has captured members of a white supremacist group who have expressed hopes that violence at a rally in Virginia’s rights rally could trigger a civil war this week.

Former Canadian armed forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews videotaped for the killing of people, water poisoning, and train derailment. A prosecutor ordered a Maryland judge to hold Mathews and two other base members in custody.

However, the 27-year-old Canadian citizen did not know that investigators were watching and listening as he and two other group members spoke before Monday’s event about attending the Richmond rally that attracted tens of thousands of people and ended peacefully.

Last month, investigators at a Delaware house were captured by a closed-circuit television camera and microphone when they talked about the Virginia rally as a “limitless” opportunity.

“And the thing is, you have tons of people who … should be radicalized enough to know that you just have to start doing things wrong, and if Virginia can start an (explicit) civil war” said he said.

Mathews and his colleague Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, from Elkton, Maryland, discussed planning violence at the rally in Richmond, according to prosecutors. Lemley spoke about using a thermal imaging scope attached to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and police officers, the prosecutor said.

“I have to claim my first victim,” Lemley said on December 23, Tuesday’s sticky note.

“Basically, we could literally like to hunt people,” Mathews said, according to prosecutors. “You could keep watch while I’m around doing what needs to be done for certain things.”

Lemley spoke of raiding a police officer to steal his weapons and tactical equipment. He said: “If a PoPo cruiser is parked on the street and it has no backup, I can execute it as I please and just take its things with me. ”According to the prosecutor.

FBI agents arrested Mathews, Lemley and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, last Thursday as part of a broader investigation by The Base. The authorities in Georgia and Wisconsin also arrested four other men associated with the group.

Hearings against Mathews and Bilbrough are scheduled for Wednesday at the federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland. Her lawyers did not immediately respond to the memo that US attorney Thomas Windom submitted on Tuesday.

Mathews and Lemley are accused of carrying a firearm and ammunition to commit a crime. Bilbrough is charged with “transporting and housing aliens”.

Bilbrough’s lawyer, Robert Bonsib, said last Thursday that he was “underwhelmed” by a prosecutor’s arguments to keep his client detained. Bilbrough was the only one of the three men to face no gun-related charges.

“I think this 19-year-old man should be released,” Bonsib told reporters.

Mathews and Lemley’s lawyers declined to comment after Thursday’s hearings.

Mathews, a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve, illegally crossed the U.S. border near Minnesota in August after he was expelled from The Base by the Winnipeg Free Press.

Investigators assume that Bilbrough and Lemley, who were “cavalry scouts” in the U.S. Army, went from Maryland to Michigan to pick up Mathews and bring them to the Mid-Atlantic region, the authorities said.

On January 5, Mathews and Lemley returned to Delaware from a Maryland shooting range and began packing rations and other supplies that investigators believed they would use during and after the Virginia rally.

They packed containers of food and supplies before Mathews realized he needed to bring a gas mask, the investigators said. Lemley also said that he thought they had food that could last between three and five months and that it “could be enough until the war is over,” the file said.

Lemley had also discussed loading the truck “for war,” the documents said. Authorities said Lemley also bought a 1-meter metal antenna to attach to his truck and get a better radio signal for communication after confrontations with Virginia.

A day before her arrest, Lemley told Mathews that “there can be no trust among a group of murderers,” the sticky note said.

“I can’t trust you to keep my murder secrets. Not under the threat of 30 years in prison and torture. Why should I trust you Lemley asked.

“They realize that they’ll only call us terrorists,” said Mathews minutes later.

When federal agents arrived on Thursday to arrest Lemley and Matthews, the men smashed cell phones and threw the pieces into a toilet, a prosecutor said.

Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland. According to prosecutors, Bilbrough has repeatedly expressed interest in traveling to Ukraine to fight “nationalists” for several months.

The U.S. and Canadian authorities had searched for Mathews after his truck was found near the border between the two countries in September. According to the Canadian Department of Defense, the Canadian military’s intelligence agency Mathews spent several months investigating “possible racist extremist activity”.

The Anti-Defamation League said that members of The Base and other white supremacist groups have often posted online messages that advocated “acceleration”, a marginal philosophy in which right-wing extremists “like their desire to accelerate the breakdown of society,” said we know have allocated it. ”

Last Friday, the Georgian authorities announced that they had arrested three members of The Base on charges of killing members of a militant anti-fascist group. The arrests were made after a covert FBI agent infiltrated the group and participated in target practice in the mountains of northern Georgia, according to an affidavit by the police.

The Department of Justice indicted a Wisconsin man last Friday who was also believed to be a member of The Base. This man is accused of spraying swastikas, the group’s symbol, and anti-Semitic words on a synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin, in September.

Mike Balsamo, Associated Press Reporter in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Patrik Jordan Mathews is a former reservist for the Canadian Armed Forces.

