FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – Bernie Andre had a big double and Luke Avdalovic posted a career high of 25 points on Saturday.

Andre had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the lumberjacks (10-7, 4-4 big sky). Cameron Shelton had 14 points and seven assists and DeBisschop added 11 points and five assists for NAU.

The lumberjack scored five of their last seven free throw points in the final 2:18. At 79, they won a couple of free throws from Brooks DeBisschop and started a layup from Bernie Andre.

Sal Nuhu later made two free throws and pulled Portland State within 83-82 by 21 seconds, then DeBisschop made one of two by six seconds. The Vikings’ Holland Woods drove the length of the course, but missed a controversial lineup when time ran out.

Nuhu had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the state of Portland (10-12, 4-6). Woods added 16 points and seven assists and Lamar Hamrick had 15 points for the Vikings.

Both teams have home games on Monday: Northern Arizona against Sacramento State and Portland State against Montana.

