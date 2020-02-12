We had these turbulent fast weather days with Storm Ciara and now with Storm Dennis on the way.

But is there a better way to brighten your Wednesday than participating in the National Lottery?

The game this evening is a rollover from Saturday’s draw, meaning an incredible £ 5.1m jackpot will be offered.

While the chances of winning are very slim, it could just be your lucky night.

The lottery made 30 millionaires last month – but do you know what you would do if you won?

The millions to be won tonight would really change life.

It could be your ticket to make dreams come true by starting your own business or buying your own home.

You could inject the money for a luxury vacation or quit your job to build sticks abroad.

All you have to do to win big is bring all six major numbers together – but there is a possibility that if you match five main numbers plus the bonus ball, you will still become a millionaire.

Another way to become a millionaire is the Millionaire Maker code, which allows you to enter automatically with every ticket.

National Lottery and EuroMillions

You can purchase tickets through the National Lottery website here until 7:30 p.m. on the day of the draw.

Lottery tickets cost £ 2 per line and include a Millionaire Maker entry code for the raffle. Thunderball tickets cost £ 1.