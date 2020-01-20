advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 20, 2020

In the meantime, Grammy winning group will play intimate shows in Brixton in June

The National will perform at Brixton’s O2 Academy in London on Mon 1 and Tue 2 Jun. Tickets for the shows are available at 10 am on Fri 24 Nov.

Consisting of brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bryan and Scott Devendorf and frontman Matt Berninger, The National returned to the UK in June to play two nights back to back. The group has promised that both nights will differ enormously from each other, resulting in two unique experiences for fans.

During their 20-year career, the band has sold more than 1.7 million albums worldwide and has established itself as the pillars of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. The group released their latest album I Am Easy to Find at the end of 2019. The record is the eighth one to come out of the group and follows Sleep Well Beast 2017, which won the best alternative music album at the Grammy Awards 2017 and was number 1 in four countries.

