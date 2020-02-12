“I don’t know anything about you” was recently celebrated because it reached number 1, and all the authors came together to discuss different thoughts about writing a song.

The American songwriter has to sit with Ashley Gorley, Jameson Rodgers, Michael Hardy, Chris Lane and Hunter Phelps to hear every perspective on the subject that we love more than anything.

Interview with Chris Lane, Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers-

I would like to hear from you all (Chris Lane and the songwriters) what do you think made this song the song everyone wanted? And who wanted it?

Chris Lane

I think it had really cool lines lyrically, and for some reason people and even fans just felt drawn to it. I mean a line as simple as: “Girl, I know your favorite beer because you told me and I bought it”. I see people screaming that line every night. And of course people came up to the wrist tattoo line at the supermarket and said, “I love your Bible verse tattoo song.” That’s what they call it, they don’t even call it by name. So yes, I just think people took it up because of great lines and a great melody.

hardy

I think Bible verse sure. There are only certain songs over time where the title of the song or the hook of the song wasn’t really the line that caught the eye. I think it was the formula for a 52 week number one. (everyone’s laughing)

Has anyone almost cut it?

hardy

I think maybe Luke Bryan would have wanted it. But Seth and Joey and everyone was the way we want them and we will do it now. I think we were all like, yes, absolutely.

Chris

I personally had heard that there were several other artists who really wanted this song and I was just the lucky man who got it. Thank you all. A to write a monster song and B to give a young artist like me a chance. Because it changed my life and career.

hardy

My Also.

Take me back to the room. How did it go when you wrote the song?

Jameson Rodgers

It’s funny. We actually wrote another song that day. And in the typical Ashley way, he still had 20 to 30 minutes before he had to pick up his daughter for basketball, I think. We finished the first song and he wanted to write another in 20 minutes.

hardy

What was the name of the first song?

Jameson Rodgers

“Alone again”

hardy

Oh yes, that’s right.

Jameson Rodgers

So we just discarded this idea (because I don’t know anything about you) and maybe wrote a third of it that day.

hardy

We got along pretty much like the choir.

Jameson Rodgers

Got the bones of it that day and finished it a few months later. A boring story.

hardy

We ended the chorus on the first day and I remember when it was finished it didn’t take long. When we were done we went to Martin’s Barbecue, which means it was between noon and 1pm. We definitely finished early because we didn’t start before 11.

Jameson Rodgers

The hard life of songwriters.

HOW

I don’t know anything about you. So what’s your name, what’s your sign, what’s your birthday and do you kiss on the first date? (Everyone laughs on stage)

Ashley Gorley

Bull, but nobody ever asked me. First date, I can’t remember that. It’s been a while. Married twenty years this year, yes, we definitely kissed twenty years this year. We waited until the second date. That’s it. Bull in the middle of nowhere Danville, KT.

hardy

Michael Hardy. Virgin. Definitely kissed on the first date.

Chris

Chris Lane. Scorpio, I think. And kissed one hundred percent on the first date. (Laughs)

Hunter

Hunter Phelps. Libra, but I say Libra causes her male sound. And absolutely kiss on the first date. Yes.

Jameson

Jameson Rodgers. I have no idea what my sign is. October 17th.

hardy

A scale

Jameson

Cool, I’m a Libra. Or Libro. Should I get that tattooed? And yes, on the first date.

HOW

Thanks for appeasing us guys.

Everyone

You’re welcome haha.

Chris, my question is to you. Did someone come up to you and tell you that they were using your texts for pickups?

Chris

At the moment, I don’t think anyone said he was using the lines. Many couples come and say: “This is our song” or “This is our story”. So nothing special with the lines, but I think these guys definitely wrote a draft for all the boys who are going out for the first time. These guys will hear this song to know the questions they have to ask.

hardy

I have never done that. I would only pick girls until they know I’m flirting with them.

HOW

As a songwriter, there had to be a turning point where you’d be crazy enough to make a career. How was that moment for each of you?

Ashley

As soon as I knew what publishing was, I wanted to do that. Once I find out that there is a performance where you don’t have to read music and sing great and play great, you can still be involved in putting the songs together. I was involved in this. Right after I moved here, I thought, “I’ll do it.” I always played around with tracks and instruments when I was growing up, so I definitely moved here to watch it. Now there is a long gap between there and work. I was here about eleven years before I had a song that went well on the radio.

hardy

I dont know. I’ve always loved music, but I didn’t really write until I was like a senior in high school. And I don’t know my story, I think it could be better. When I was older I wrote two songs because I could play the guitar and probably tried to impress a girl. But my sister went to Belmont here in Nashville and so I had these songs recorded with a man I knew in his little home studio, only with acoustic things. I was at Community College and had no idea what I was going to do with my life, and my sister said, “In Nashville there is something like a publishing contract that can be paid to write songs.” So I was so let me try to move to Nashville to sign a publishing contract. Obviously, over the course of two or three years in Nashville, I really fell in love with the songwriting craft and realized that you can move people and make people feel. It started to come in and I wanted to be the best, so it started coming together. I feel like I came into my own. Mine was so on a whim and I’m very grateful. I know this is what I should do and it was God pushing me in the right direction. But I never had a crucial moment. It was more like that, I’ll try it out and see what happens, and now we’re here.

Chris

I think I never knew I wanted to do something with music. When I was growing up, I was always into sports and I felt like I was great at it. But when I graduated from college and learned how to play guitar and play and sing at the same time, I founded a cover band and became extremely passionate about touring and the artist. I don’t think when I thought, “Oh boy, one day I want to be a country artist who will have a song on the radio.” Songwriting was kind of an afterthought. I would go out and play all my favorite artists like Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Jason Aldean. I just went to these songs every night and played for four hours. I started thinking about writing songs so that I could write some very terrible songs … but you’re starting somewhere right? And I always said, “What would Kenny Chesney say if he wrote this song?” I sat down and wrote twelve terrible songs that eventually resulted in me getting a publishing and record deal. When it came to songwriting, I didn’t have the success these guys had. I spent an incredible amount of time on the road, more focused on the touring side and trying to build a fan base. Sometimes I wished I had focused more on song writing and maybe my career could have gone faster with better songs. I had no idea all my life that I would end up in this position, but I absolutely love it. It is very special to be able to write a song like “Big, Big Plans” that connects with the crowd.

Hunter

I definitely had a moment when I knew I was going to move to Nashville. I had been writing songs in college for a few years when I went to the University of Florida. I did an internship at a mechanical company in my junior year; I was in the building school there. I think I did a good job because one day the President called me into his office and said they would be ready to pay me now if I commit to working with them once I finish college , And it kind of flashed all of a sudden in my head and I said, “I can’t.” He asked why not and I told him I would go to Nashville to write songs. He said, “Okay, good luck, man. Call me if it doesn’t work. “I called my father right after that and told him they offered me a job and he said,” What did you say? “I told him I was going to Nashville and it was getting quiet. He called me back later and said, “I think you should do it.”

Jameson

My story is similar to that of Michael. I mean, I only started playing guitar as a senior in college. I had the first Eric Church record in three years in my truck. It was the first record I heard and made me think, I want to write songs like that. I went to Southern Miss and some of my roommates also wanted to write songs. We wrote a handful of songs and soon people came and asked us to play songs. I persuaded one of my friends to move to Nashville and we knew no soul here.

media

Where have you been and what did you do when you found out that the song is # 1?

Chris Lane

Gosh, that’s a good question. I’m not sure. Actually, maybe I was in Europe with Brad Paisley when I got the news. I couldn’t wait to celebrate this day. It’s the biggest song of my career so far and a song that has changed my life and career a lot, and I’m very, very grateful to all of these guys up here on this stage.