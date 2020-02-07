HOLLYWOOD, California – Spring came to Hollywood early this year, just in time for an early Oscar show. That means the preparations had to be faster and the red carpet had to be finished so much earlier.

Come on Sunday, the stars will walk a glove as long as a city block.

At the top of the Ray Dolby Ballroom, the Oscar nominees gathered for lunch on January 27. Many of them are members of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films, which is divided into branches according to areas of activity. The Actors Branch is the largest.

Laura Dern is a second generation member, the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

“I loved the history of the academy and its archives very much as someone raised by parents who were a big part of the actor’s department,” she said.

Dern is preferred to win her first Oscar this year for her support role as divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”. However, she is also a member of the Academy’s Board of Directors and refers to an exciting new project as proof of the vitality of the organizations.

“There is an amazing museum that the Academy will open next year that will have a lot of stories and the history of cinema, and I think it will be incredible,” she said.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Miracle Mile District of Los Angeles is headed by Bill Kramer, most recently Vice President for Development at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Kramer helped raise initial funding for the Academy Museum, which is expected to cost $ 388 million.

Decades have passed, a glimmer in the eye of Hollywood that is now being realized.

Here’s the full story of the films in a historic building that used to be a department store. Connected to it is a sphere in which there is a state-of-the-art cinema. Above is a terrace with a breathtaking view of the famous Hollywood sign.

The Academy Museum is aimed at fans and casual filmmakers as well as everyone in between: the same large amount that the Oscar show will see on Sunday evening.

