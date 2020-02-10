Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, had tried to give stability to the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rohani said on Monday.

“Commander Soleimani was a man who sought stability and tranquility in the region,” said Rohani in a speech broadcast live on state television. “If Commander Soleimani wanted to kill American generals, it would have been very, very easy for him, in Afghanistan, Iraq and anywhere else. He never did that. ”

Rohani cited Iran’s missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani’s death, and said the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program was not intended to target neighboring countries, including regional opponent Saudi Arabia and its allies Gulf of Arabia belonged to.

“Our missiles are against terrorism, our missiles are against crime. We have never built and stored missiles for aggressive purposes. We assure all of our neighbors and the people in the region that our wish is a peaceful coexistence. ”

The United States and Iran approached a full-blown conflict last month after the Iranian general’s death and retaliation by Iran, but have receded from the fringes and no significant incidents have occurred since then.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s government said Soleimani, the overseas Iranian elite commander, has sought to plan future attacks on U.S. interests and has contributed to the attacks on American forces in Iraq in the past Coordinate militia representatives.

