A man accused of playing a key role in organizing a Manchester man’s trip to Liverpool, where he was shot, has denied any knowledge of an alleged conspiracy to use his gun.

Kyle Sanders, 21, is on trial with six other men accused of murdering Miguel Reynolds, also 21.

Liverpool Crown Court has heard prosecutors say Mr. Reynolds has been lured into town to buy a car.

Upon arriving in the Netherton area of ​​Liverpool, Mr. Reynolds was asked to hand over £ 2,000 in cash after a friend who had traveled with him pointed a gun at him.

The jury heard that Mr. Reynolds, formerly Whalley Range and Moss Side, started tracking his suspected robbers, and he died after being shot in the neck.

Mr. Reynolds traveled from Manchester to Liverpool on June 7, 2018

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

After three weeks of taking evidence from the prosecution, the jury heard from Mr. Sanders, who testified from the witness stand.

When asked by lawyer Nigel Power QC, Mr. Sanders said he originally met a man who served as a bridge between the Liverpool and Manchester groups in prison.

Mr Sanders, who said he had never passed a driving test, said he was serving a prison sentence in a young offender’s home for taking a difficult vehicle, driving disqualified, and not having insurance to drive an Audi Q3 ,

He said that he and the man made friends on the release even after regaining contact on Instagram.

They shared an interest in “stolen cars” and “cars in general,” the court said.

Mr Sanders, who told the jury that he had sold cannabis, said he would contact the man with information about stolen cars to find out if anyone was interested in buying or trading them.

He said the day Mr. Reynolds died on June 7, 2018, Mr. Sanders said that while smoking a joint on Marie Curie Avenue in Netherton, he came across a man he had never met before had and talked about stolen cars.

Police at the crime scene in Netherton

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

The nameless man offered an Audi S1 ​​for £ 1,800, which Mr. Sanders wanted to resell for £ 2,000.

The jury learned that there was further contact with the “bridge” between the Liverpool and Manchester groups, and Mr. Reynolds and his friend planned to go to Liverpool that evening to buy the car.

According to the prosecutor, Mr. Reynolds was told when he arrived that he was waiting for the keys to the car. They claim that it is a trick.

Mr. Reynolds was shot after he started tracking his suspected robbers.

Mr. Sanders said shortly before the shootout that he looked at his cell phone and saw shortly after that others had run away, so he decided to run away too.

He said he heard a shot later.

The jury heard that after the shooting, Mr. Sanders received a text from the man who acted as a bridge saying, “F *** the two quid where is my kid boy?”

Mr. Sanders said he did not know who was shot at the time.

Miguel Reynolds

(Image: Merseyside Police)

Mr. Sanders explained the text: “He was just worried about his buddy. He hadn’t heard from Miguel.

“He was concerned about where Miguel was.”

Mr. Power asked the defendant, “Was a conspiracy plotted to carry out a robbery at gunpoint?”

“It wasn’t, no,” said Mr. Sanders.

“Did you see how a gun was made?” Continued quality control.

“I haven’t, no,” replied Mr. Sanders.

“Did you see money was taken?” Asked Mr. Power.

“I haven’t, no,” said the accused.

“Did you pretend that there was a car in a garage in this scene?” Continued Mr. Power.

“I haven’t, no,” said Mr. Sanders.

“Have you seen a weapon or knife at any stage?” Said Mr. Power.

“I haven’t, no,” he added.

Mr. Sanders from Charles Best Green, Bootle; Liam Watson, 31, from Litherland Park, Litherland; Joseph McKeever, 28, of Howard Florey Avenue, Bootle; Paul Blackhurst, 26, of Cumpsty Road, Litherland; James Harrison, 22, of Kirkstone Road North, Litherland; Jake Mawhinney (20) from Royton Road in Waterloo and Dale Avery (25) from Marie Curie Avenue in Netherton deny all four crimes, including murder.

They are also accused of robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition, all of which they oppose.

Prosecutors claim that Mr. Watson was the man who pulled the trigger and shot Mr. Reynolds.

Emma Kirby, 21, formerly Marie Curie Avenue, Netherton, denies the support of a perpetrator.

The process continues.