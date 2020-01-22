The motorcyclist who was killed in a pickup accident was based in North County

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries in a collision with a pickup truck near an intersection in the Pauma Valley earlier this month, authorities said on Wednesday.

Valley Center 58-year-old Johnny Esslinger, 58, drove near the intersection of Cole Grade and Spring Valley shortly after 6:45 a.m. on January 6 as he drove past slower vehicles and slapped information on the side of a pickup truck ahead of him the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Esslinger was brought to Palomar Medical Center to treat severe head trauma, but his condition worsened and he was pronounced dead on Monday at 11:50 a.m., the doctor’s office reported.

advertisement

,

advertisement