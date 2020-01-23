advertisement

A mother, who was stopped at Manchester Airport with eight pieces of luggage containing 22,600 cigarettes and over 90 kilograms of tobacco, said they were for her personal use.

43-year-old Leila Messaoudi was asked about a flight from Dubai via London Heathrow after her arrival in Manchester.

advertisement

She later claimed that she didn’t know what she was doing was illegal.

“Obviously, it would have taken years and years for you to consume these cigarettes and tobacco,” said Judge Michael Leeming.

Messaoudi pleaded guilty to committing a fraudulent evasion offense after being brought to court.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The loss for HM Revenue and Customs was £ 26,589.82, according to Manchester Crown Court.

Sarah Johnston accusingly reported how Messaoudi arrived at Terminal 3 after a connecting flight from Heathrow on May 24, 2018.

It was discovered by border guards with eight luggage bags.

Messaoudi told them that she had been in Dubai for five days and admitted that she had tobacco and cigarettes in her luggage.

Messaoudi was stopped by border guards at Manchester Airport

(Image: Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd)

When asked how many, she said “a few”.

Asked again, she admitted that she had “too many”.

A search of her luggage revealed that she had 90.5 kg of tobacco and 22,600 cigarettes of various brands.

Messaoudi told the officials that their flights had been booked by a man named “Steve”, who she said was a friend of hers.

When interviewed, she claimed that the tobacco and cigarettes were for her own personal use.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

She said she bought the goods in the Duty Free Store at Dubai Airport and brought additional luggage.

A subsequent analysis of her phone confirmed her claim that her friend “Steve” had booked her flights.

In defense, Harriet Tighe said Messaoudi repented of the “opportunistic one-off”.

Ms. Tighe said Messaoudi initially believed what she was doing, an assertion that the judge considered “difficult to accept.”

Messaoudi was sentenced to a suspended sentence in Manchester Crown Court

Messaoudi, who used to work as a cleaning lady, recently separated from her husband after their relationship broke down.

Judge Leeming said the loss for HMRC was “not insignificant” but the system was “not particularly sophisticated”.

Messaoudi from Garstang Road West in Blackpool was sentenced to six months in prison and suspended for twelve months.

She has to do 200 hours of unpaid work and participate in rehabilitation for 20 days.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement