ROCHESTER, Ind. – The mother of three children who were killed in a bus stop accident in Rochester, Indiana, is not charged with attacking the driver who hit their children.

Brittany Ingle was accused of overthrowing and beating Alyssa Shepherd in December after a judge sentenced Ingle to four years in prison.

Shepherd’s lawyer plans to appeal and claims the courtroom brawl is a crime.

Shepherd was sentenced in October. In December she was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison: four years in prison, three years in home and three years in probation.

Shepherd was charged with three ruthless murder and misdemeanor crimes when he passed a school bus while his arm was stretched out, resulting in injury.

She beat and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, in 2018 when they crossed the street to get on their school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured.

The school bus had the lights on and the warning arm extended.

