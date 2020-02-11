A mother has abolished traditional parenting to stop teaching her children, and says she has melted down and made her home happier.

While many families work routinely, Nic Bescoby lets their three children do what they want, when they want.

They don’t go to school and decide what and when to eat and when to sleep – usually between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Discovering that a rigid routine with her “spirited” oldest George, eight, Nic, 30, did not work well now swears by “unschooling” – where children only learn what they want instead of following a set curriculum.

Aimee

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

The Rochdale blogger, who studied childcare at college, lets her kids decide how they want to spend their days.

And Nic, who is also the mother of Ellie, seven, and Aimee, six, insists that her brood is creative, kind, and likes to learn because of her unconventional upbringing.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

She explained: “There is no school work – it is mainly discussion. Children are of course curious. They ask questions and we give them an answer or do research together via the Internet or through books.

“I’m learning by your side. For example, Aimee will ask me how something works, like the veins in her wrist, and we’ll talk about it.

“You like listening to me reading classical literature, so we’ll read Shakespeare and Dickens together. We are currently reading Percy Jackson, who is teaching us about Greek mythology.

Nic and Ellie

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

“I respect them as people and as equals. I run them and teach them – but we’re still the same. “

Nic, who raised her children with her father – her ex-husband, factory worker Kyle Dex (32) – was conventional herself, but found that attending a regular school impaired the joy of learning.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Her early parenting experience was also marred by the fact that she was bullied at school as a teenager.

She added: “I was brought up fairly average. My mother was neither strict nor forgiving and I was brought up in school. I thought it took away any love of learning because everything was forced. “

Ellie

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

After learning about different parenting styles while studying childcare, after the birth of George in April 2011, she opted for an “authoritarian” approach.

“I was taught a very linear punishment and reward system that I used first,” she said. “But I quickly realized that it wouldn’t work with George.

“He was a very temperamental child and would have breakdowns. The punishment and reward system didn’t make any of us happy. “

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

When George was about two years old and in kindergarten, Nic decided to change hands after studying “gentle” parenting – a method based on mutual respect and willingness, not on requirements and rules where A parent ultimately provides guidance to children making their own decisions.

She remembered, “I immediately noticed a difference. I said to George, “You choose what you want to do,” and from then on we had no problems.

“He used to have several meltdowns a day. He lost it over everything we tried to control and got frustrated when we told him what to do – but we changed our methods and they were reduced to just a few a week . “

George

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

George stayed in the nursery for only eight weeks, then Nic and Kyle agreed to remove him.

She added, “We weren’t happy that he was there. It felt wrong to keep him away from the family.”

Since then George has not entered a regular school – and neither has his siblings.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Nic added, “We tried to teach at home where we focused on specific topics, but that didn’t really work because we missed things we wanted to learn. Then we learned in parenting and home classes, how to teach online. “

Nic described her family as the “extreme end” of dropping out of school and said that the first drastic change was in their daily routines – scrapping meal and bed times.

Ellie

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

“We allow the children to come to us when they are hungry,” she said. “I leave them snacks such as breadsticks, pieces of fruit and vegetables, candy and chocolate, if they want, or if they want to eat something, then we will decide together what they want to eat so that they get control.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“We taught them about the food their bodies need and the different nutrients and will cook together.

“They usually fall asleep between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. You never went to bed alone. I will sit with them and we will sing or listen to a podcast.

“I remember feeling sad when I was a child waiting to fall asleep or having a nightmare, and I never want them to feel that way. I want it to be this nice, cozy experience for her.

Ellie

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

“They fall into a natural rhythm and will sleep and wake up when they want to. I will only raise an alarm when we have to be somewhere. “

The family spends the evening without a fixed bedtime watching movies, reading books, doing handicrafts or studying.

Curiosity, not curricula, determines exactly what children learn each day, and much of their education is very practical.

Nic continued: “As long as they don’t violate health and safety, they can do what they want. We love being outside in nature and spending a lot of time at the campsite. We learn about foraging and different animals.

George

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

“George became interested in bushcraft and started making bowls out of branches. He also likes trains and trams, so we went on a tour to find out how they – and electricity – work.

“He makes a lot of video games like Minecraft and has learned how to write, read and write notes to friends.

“We never sat down and gave a lesson in reading and writing. You just take it up. The vocabulary of the girls is incredible.

“I cannot imagine that they are sitting in a classroom. If I compare what they have to do at school with what they are doing today, I find that it would never work for them.”

Continue reading

Things to do with the kids

When it comes to discipline, Nic believes that she will lead her children to her own decisions through healthy discussions and not punishment.

If family members are ever frustrated, they have a table time where everyone gathers to discuss their problems.

She said, “Conventional thinking is that you have to tell children what to do, otherwise they won’t, but from my point of view, they are good at processing this information and making their own if you tell them Giving information.

“I am not perfect and will lose my temper, but we do not punish, we try everything through discussions.”

Hoping that she will raise three independent children who know each other, Nic also gives the children the freedom to rule over their looks and have their hair dyed or put on makeup if they want.

Ellie is creative and loves cosmetics and dyes her hair light green, while Aimee previously insisted on wearing strange shoes for a year and a half.

“They like to decorate their clothes with paint,” said Nic. “If you want to wear pajamas during the day, you can. We have a single box of dresses and you can choose from there.

“As long as it’s safe, the clothes are clean and suitable for the weather, then I don’t mind. It allows them to be creative.”

Ellie with her doll

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

Although she can’t see that she wants it, Nic says she would enroll the kids in a regular school if they expressed a desire to leave.

“You can’t say that you have autonomy in one area and not in another – although I can’t understand why they would choose formal education rather than the freedoms they have now,” she said.

She says people question their methods, but they’re mostly just curious or surprised that unooling is legal.

UK law allows parents to teach their children full-time or part-time at home and do not have to follow the national curriculum.

However, they need to make sure that their children study full-time from the age of five, and local councils can make informal inquiries to verify that adequate education is available.

Once a stranger told Nic that her children “will never get anywhere in life” unless they direct them to a regular school – but she disagrees and has high expectations for George, Ellie, and Aimee.

She concluded: “George has already said that he wants to take his GCSEs and take them early so that he can learn more.

“He is very scientific and knows how everything works. After all, he wants to learn to program.

George

(Image: PA Real Life / Collect)

“Ellie is very musical and creative. She loves to play drums, art and writing. We are currently writing a book for young adults.

“Aimee is still in a stage where everything is magical, so she wants to make her toys believe and create scenarios.

“I want to teach them that they can do anything they want. Success depends on the individual’s worldview. As long as the children feel successful, I’m happy.

“The best thing is to see how open-minded and friendly they are. The main thing is to teach them how the world works and the kindness and empathy they have through the bucket load. “

Do you agree with Nic’s approach to unooling? Did you take your children from regular school to a home school or a school without a school? Let us know what you think in the comments or share it on our Manchester Family Facebook page.