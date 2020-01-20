advertisement

One of the most shocking moments of the SAG Awards 2020 was Brad Pitt Grabbing Jennifer Aniston‘S hand backstage, his divorce joke, Jennifer Lopez“Big loss, Heath Ledger honors, and more.

Live from the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 19, Hollywood’s biggest stars who are thrilled by wild stage actions.

The beloved late actor Ledger was present at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with emotional speeches from 11 years after his tragic death Michelle Williams and Joaquin Phoenix,

But it was Pitt, 56, who had the most scandalous points of the night.

He won the award for excellence of a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and during his acceptance speech he joked about not getting along with his wife and his two failed digging up marriage.

Wife number one, Aniston, smiled and clapped during the joke, but meeting her ex-husband backstage was another surprising highlight of the evening.

Pitt congratulated her after winning Outstanding Female in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show. She was photographed and grabbed her arm as she walked away and showed her fabulous figure in the creeping white silk dress.

Jennifer LopezEmagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE The former rumors that she was going to run for an Oscar as a stripper in Hustlers were excluded from the SAG Awards and lost to Laura Dern again.

Pregnant Williams made a heartfelt speech mentioning her new baby daddy and daughter with Ledger.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most shocking moments from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

