Snubs, sweeps, cats and more!

The most shocking moments of the 2020 Academy Awards were wild acceptance speeches, a record feature film and Rebel Wilson and James Cordon They put on their CATS costumes and stole the show when they presented an award.

Parasite was the first Korean film to ever be nominated. The first foreign language film to take the best picture and the first international feature film to be recognized as the best film at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9th.

Joaquin Phoenix took home his first Oscar for his role in Joker and made a passionate speech about animal rights and a tribute to his late brother. Phoenix River,

“When he was 17 my brother wrote this text and said:” Run with love for salvation and peace will follow. “Thank you,” Phoenix said as he finished his acceptance speech for the best actor.

Brad Pitt finally thanked his six children during his acceptance speech for the best actor in a supporting role for his appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“This is for my kids who paint everything I do,” said 56-year-old Pitt, holding up his Oscars statue. “I adore you,” said the proud father.

As Radar reported for the first time, Luke Perry was disturbed in the In Memoriam gallery. He died in March 2019, weeks after the previous Oscars, but he along with the actor Cameron boyce were excluded from the tribute assembly.

