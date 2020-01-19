advertisement

EJ Moreno on the most shocking films ever …

What is the most shocking movie ever? It feels like a loaded question that talks so much about what makes something “shocking” and where the boundaries of insanity are for everyone. Use from 2018 The house that Jack built For example, the film shows hideous acts of violence with sexuality and nihilism that were spread throughout the entire term. It caused mass strikes during its film festival debut and upset critics and conservative film-goers. This is the type of buzz that is needed to find your way around this list. A film should test the viewer in many ways, crossing the genre boundaries to explore its cinematic boundaries.

You won’t see anything like that 50 shades. hostel, or also The human millipede on this list. To complete this, I looked through the strangest selection of films and also looked at which pieces were banned in most countries. This collection of films and their brief descriptions should be enough of a shock; so much that you never want to see these disgusting movies. For weak nerves, I am your dirt channel, allow me to venture into these for you. And for the less sensitive reader, you can expand your selection of remarkable, shocking films.

10.Pink flamingos (1972)

If John Waters Pink flamingos If you get on a list at ten, you know the films are getting weird. The proclaimed “exercise with bad taste” feels like the most unusual documentary about drag queens and murder. Director John Waters and his crew strive for realism without forgetting the fun. The plot of the film is enough to put him on this list: Two groups, one with the legendary divine, fight for the dirtiest living things. No matter who wins, we lose.

August 9 Underground (film series)

With this grotesque film series, it was difficult to add only one entry to this list. Everyone is as corrupt as the one before him; It is difficult to put this franchise on the list because it is far less cinematic than the rest. While others still want to offer you a “movie” experience, August underground strives for reality. Of all the films here, I recommend it the least because it bothers me more than any other entry. Something with the realistic blood and the low-budget films gets under my skin.

