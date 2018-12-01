The most revealing celebrity interviews from 2018, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Quincy Jones

advertisement

We looked at these and other upcoming interviews with celebrities this year, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B., Paul McCartney and Quincy Jones, the most talkative of them all.

Lena Dunham, profiled by Allison P. Davis for editing New York Magazine

Topics covered: Dunham’s health (the creator of the “Girls” who spoke publicly about her fight against endometriosis had an elective hysterectomy last year and was also diagnosed with fibromyalgia); She broke up with Fun from her long-time friend Jack Antonoff last year. and Bleacher’s fame; the dissolution of the production company, which she founded together with the “Girls” producer Jenni Konner; she many, many, many excuses.

Juiciest revelations: Dunham has not spoken to Lorde, who was once a close friend, since these (unconfirmed) rumors about the Antonoff singer. Apparently she no longer speaks to Konner either.

And even though Dunham insists that she tries to pull out of the spotlight, she is her typical upcoming self in the interview and even shows Davis a photo of her womb. Davis leans into the wonderful ridiculousness of the celebrity profile genre and writes: “I leaned forward so I could see her fallopian tubes better. They looked like arms outstretched. “

Best quote: “Yes, I am not for everyone.”

Lena-est quote: “I am very happy to report that I have never made an ethnic costume.”

Shawn Mendes, profiled by Patrick Doyle for Rolling Stone

Topics covered: His Portuguese roots (the singer’s father is Portuguese and part of the interview took place in Portugal, where many of his relatives live); his discomfort with rumors about his sexuality; his neurosis.

Juiciest revelations: Despite his healthy image, he loves weeds (gasping for breath!). Yes, there was something going on with him and Hailey Baldwin (before their engagement to Justin Bieber), but he hesitates to call it a relationship. He really wishes he could “get paparazed with someone”. Doyle also shares a message from a music festival in Hungary – where Mendes meets a “sweet Hungarian bartender” after the performance and brings her back to his hotel room.

Best quote: “It is literally my greatest fear to wake up tomorrow and nobody cares.”

Amanda Bynes, profiled by Abby Schreiber for Paper Magazine

Topics covered: Bynes childhood glory; Her sobriety after years of increasing drug use, which she allegedly caused in mid-20s to behave erratically in public and social media. Her decision to give up acting abruptly, in part due to a depression that she says she was unhappy with in the 2006 film “She’s the Man”, in which her character pretended to be a boy was.

Juicy revelation: She pleaded for an unknown Channing Tatum to be cast in “She is the man”.

Best quote: “I’m really ashamed and ashamed of the things I said. I can’t go back in time, but if I could I would.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, profiled by Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the New York Times Magazine

Topics covered: The rise of Goop and his passionate haters.

Juiciest revelations: The wellness guru really smokes cigarettes (Nat Shermans), but only a few times a year. And G.P. (we can call them that because everyone else is doing it) always wanted to be “someone who recommended things,” writes Brodesser-Akner. She doesn’t know what the cut is (the website of the New York magazine, which makes fun and often makes fun of Goop, has really accepted it).

Goopiest quote: “No, he is a Hausverwalter, ”(As in, not a butler.)

Second goopiest quote: “It’s a cultural firestorm when it comes to a woman’s vagina.”

Mariah Carey, profiled by Alex Frank for Pitchfork

Topics covered: Carey’s childhood; the different stages of her career (including the low point of the “glitter” era); her trademark high marks; what she meant when she said she didn’t “know” her – she is the very famous Jennifer Lopez.

Juiciest revelations: She nearly sold her song catalog at the start of her career for $ 5,000. She has a custom vowel stand in her home in Los Angeles (“It’s tiny, but pink and black with butterflies on it”). She tried to be nice when she said she didn’t know J. Lo. For reference:

Mimi-est quote: “I really tried to say something nice or not to say anything. I really was. ‘

Paul McCartney, profiled by Chris Heath for GQ

Topics covered: McCartney’s work ethic; the Beatles (including his Beatles drug use); the separation of the group from 1970; the happier early glory years.

Juiciest revelations: He once masturbated with John Lennon (and a group of others) at a party – an event where the names of Brigitte Bardot and Winston Churchill were checked. From then on, things become more perverse. Lennon also tried to get McCartney to try the trepanation. He drilled a hole in his head to cure various diseases.

Best quote: “John was a crazy cat.”

Quincy Jones, profiled by David Marchese for New York Magazine’s Vulture

Topics covered: What was not covered? Michael Jackson; Jones’ friendship with the Clintons; the murder of John F. Kennedy; President Trump; Ivanka Trump; Rock musician; his nervous breakdown shortly after working with Jackson on “Thriller”; his childhood and early career.

Juiciest revelations: He claims to have dating Ivanka Trump, a couple he said was supported by Tommy Hilfiger. He says Marlon Brando was charming and promiscuous, and claims the late actor had an argument with James Baldwin, Richard Pryor, and Marvin Gaye. (The allegations have been vigorously contested by Brando’s son Miko, Pryor’s daughter Rain, and Gaye’s son Marvin Gaye III.)

Best quote: “I know too much, man.”

Cardi B, profiled by Caity Weaver for GQ

Hide topicsd: The rapper’s meteoric rise to fame; plastic surgery; Arms Control; Offset, the Migos rapper she secretly married in September 2017 (he is referred to as her fiance in the article); why she represents a certain gang in her music.

Juiciest revelations: She loves political science – and can list the achievements of the US presidents, with a particular preference for Franklin Delano Roosevelt. A few years ago, before fame, she received illegal (and very dangerous) butt injections in a basement apartment in Queens.

Best quote: “I love the government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed with knowing how the system works. ‘

Brian Tyree Henry, profiled by Zach Baron for GQ

Topics covered: Emmy-nominated “Atlanta” star is on the long road to fame. his mother’s sudden death in a car accident in 2016; how he channeled his grief into an episode of the FX Dramedy.

Juiciest revelations: The cast of “Atlanta” is really tight (“I would kill for these people,” says Henry about his co-stars). His favorite Marvel character is the Hulk. After college, he saw himself moved to the district and worked in the security department (instead, he auditioned Yale’s School of Drama and went to that school).

Best quote: “Acting is my only strength to return to those naysayers and people who feel they don’t belong here.”

Chevy Chase, profiled by Geoff Edgers for the Washington Post

Topics covered: His short but popular appearance on “Saturday Night Live”; his stalled career; his bad reputation in Hollywood; his difficult childhood, marked by physical abuse by his mother.

Juiciest revelations: At his daughter’s wedding in 2012, Chase “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels said he was ready to host the show (Michaels declined). He also says that SNL, which debuted in 1975, went “downhill” after its first two years (Chase left the show in season two).

Chevy-est quote: “I thought Eddie Murphy was funny. Gumby. I thought it was funny and people loved it. , , Stevie Wonder, he did it well. (Pause) It’s not that hard, for heaven’s sake. Your skin is the same color. Just put on sunglasses and do that. ”

