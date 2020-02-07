Advertisement

Regardless of which films or stars you are interested in at the Oscars, one thing is certain: the annual television program is almost always good for a milestone, a rousing speech or a memorable mishap.

An institution in Hollywood since 1929. The Academy Awards were only broadcast on the radio the following year and then broadcast on television in 1953. Almost from the beginning, the ceremony had its memorable moments, such as in 1934, when moderator Will Rogers accidentally directed her Frank Capra, a woman for a day, had won the best director and even went on stage, although it was actually Frank Lloyd was about Cavalcade. (Moral of the story: last names are important!)

Oh and understand, in 1969 the award ceremony actually ended prematurely, leaving host Jerry Lewis dead for 20 minutes, with vamping and whatnot.

In addition to the above and prior to this year’s Oscars show (broadcast on Sunday in ABC, again without a presenter), TVLine will repeat 25 of the most memorable moments, speeches and slip-ups of the Gone With The Wind show. s Hattie McDaniel writes history for a deeply steaming “shallow” duo – with two instances in which Halle Berry, a dazzling Snow Maiden and a shameful #EnvelopeGate appear in between.

Visit the curated list of 25 unforgettable moments (click here to access it directly) and let us know which memories you vividly remember as if it were yesterday, or report on other events titled “Only at the Oscars! “

