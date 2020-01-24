The most interesting aspect of the Messiah is his ambiguity - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

The 10-part Netflix drama The Messiah revolves around a seductive religious figure in today’s Middle East who claims to speak for God and seems to perform miracles.

With the action alternating the wonderful acts of “Al-Masih” and efforts of various international government agencies to “contain” or explain away his work, the obvious question arises: is Al-Masih the real deal? Has he returned God’s anointed to the flesh? Is he alone – or, more complicated, also – a political subversive, psychiatric patient and former street worker?

However, such an interesting starting point is ultimately less interesting than the questions it leaves unresolved. And despite strong performances, the drama is slow and undervalued, with the continuing interest between episodes resting in its unwavering ambiguity.

For example, after leading a group of refugees through the Syrian desert, Al-Masih appears almost spontaneously in front of a church in South Texas, which he seems to save from an approaching tornado. However, there are also reports of a private jet that has arrived in the area, raising questions about the arrival of Al-Masih and whether the tornado may have been derived naturally.

Every tick in the column to support confirmed miracles is countered by a hint of deeply covered chicanery, and enough evidence on both sides to satisfy both the diehard skeptic and the believer.

Yet there are few or none of the characters in any philosophical midfield. Al-Masih is polarizing, and with good reason. If God would make himself clear in the world, it would seem strange to remain indifferent. This raises a number of intriguing questions.

If these events really happened, how would Christians respond?

When Christ returns, we tend to believe, it will be in glory and impossible to confuse: all humanity, alive and dead, will recognize him, with a sense of crushing or ecstatic certainty.

But when he first came, as the Gospels say, it was hard for many to say. This despite the evidence, the same texts tell us about his many public and beautiful deeds.

Isn’t this crazy? After you see a man walking on the water, you heal the blind and he raises several people (including himself) from the dead, who could doubt? But seeing, it seems, is not believing. Christian tradition rather implies that it is faith that shapes what we see.

Jesus illustrates this principle in the gospel of Luke with the story of a rich man who ends up in hell after he has neglected the poor man Lazarus at his gates. Out of his affliction, the rich man begs an angel to warn his still living brothers. But Abraham’s answer is horrifying: if they are not prepared in advance to abide by the moral law, a supernatural appearance would make no difference.

The Eucharist, medical miracles, the ‘everyday miracles’ of life itself, and the survival of the somewhat closer E.E. Cummings calls “the homosexual great incomparable earth” – all of these things can point outside of themselves as “proof” of divinity; or maybe not depending on the viewer.

So if believing makes us see, what do you believe?

Asking this question is the most interesting thing about De Messiah, and ultimately every viewer must answer it himself – that is, if they manage to stay interested for so long.

