The most expensive houseplant in NZ? Monstera sells for $ 5,000 on Trade Me

A botanist from Auckland ran away with nearly $ 5,000 after her monstera fanned a bidding war against Trade Me.

Because the Instagram craze of the house plants has increased, the monstera has remained firmly in front of the pack, the holey leaves are loved everywhere by influencers and trendy cold brew cafés.

According to the seller, this specific Swiss cheese factory – or monstera deliciosa albo variegata, to give it the full title – is a ‘large investment plant’.

The “investment factory” led to a bidding war that ended in a sale of $ 4930.

For the price of a car or a flight around the world, you would hope so.

Seller Jessicaix said she expected the plant to go around $ 2000 and never expected the auction to climb that high.

The plant was on the list for a week and drew a total of 182 bids, but the bidding war only really intensified when the auction ended.

“When I put down my phone, it cost $ 1,600 – I came back 45 minutes later and couldn’t believe it,” she said.

In the last five minutes, the price climbed $ 420 when Trade Me users fought new_birdlander and Thunnus for the coveted factory.

New_birdlander took the prize home when the bidding ended Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. with a final bid of $ 4930.

The seller said it was the highest price for which she had seen a monstera go, but pointed out that it was also the largest and most mature plant she had seen on TradeMe.

She said she would “easily” spend $ 5,000 on a monstera – “double”.

Selling plants was a hobby rather than a source of income, and all the money she earned went back to buying plants. This windfall of $ 5000 would be no different, she said.

A standard monstera will bring you back between $ 20- $ 60.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester confirmed that this was the highest price a monstera plant had achieved.

She said there were currently 230 offers for monstera plants on the site, including a colorful monstera with a starting price of $ 2000.

Bunnings national greenlife buyer, Andrew Grant, said a standard monstera plant was sold for $ 20- $ 60, depending on size.

“The difference in the variegated variety is that it is very rare and difficult to spread,” he said.

The popularity of houseplants was largely determined by social media and people with smaller gardens, he said.

On TradeMe, Jessica wrote what she described as a “Lord of the Rings length description” describing the best features of the plant.

The plant was a meter long and grew quickly, she wrote.

“It is not necessary to request pictures of the mother plant, this IS the mother plant! I have never offered such a mature, rooted plant.”

It threw away a new leaf every few weeks and had three nodes with the potential to release three new plants by winter, she said.

She speculated that this could have made the plant such a hot-ticket item because the seller would be able to get three more plants that he could sell to recoup part of his costs.

