Valentine’s Day is a time to show your loved ones how much they are valued, and some celebrities have no problem showing their affection for their significant others with elaborate displays and high price tags.

Kanye West gave his wife a famous gift, Kim Kardashian, many extravagant gifts for special occasions such as Christmas, her birthday and her anniversary, but the rapper “I Love It” has always made a special effort for Valentine’s Day.

In 2013, West Kardashian presented a diamond-studded panther bracelet with emerald green eyes and an onyx nose on a black cuff. Kardashian showed her new jewelry on Instagram and wrote: “My new pet panther! #TheDonStrikesYetAgain. “

The rapper “Runaway” followed this Valentine’s Day gift with 1,000 roses, which were delivered to the founder of KKW Beauty in 2014. A few years later, in 2017, he sent Kardashian another massive flower delivery with a huge flower wall made of orchids and roses.

Kardashian told ABC News in February 2020 that she would be happy about a reluctant family affair on Valentine’s Day, but she never knows what her husband is up to.

“I literally wanted to volunteer at my daughter’s school,” said the reality TV star at the time. “She loves when I’m like the class mother. I discussed, I thought, will I do it or will he have planned something?”

She added: “But I did it last year and when I went out to do that, Kenny G was in my living room. So we have to see. I would be happy if you are honest and honest and as long as we are together and spend time together. The kids love Valentine’s Day. “

West buddy Jay-Z gave his wife Beyoncé, an expensive Valentine’s Day gift in 2009. The Grammy winner bought the “Formation” singer a lavish, platinum-coated cell phone worth $ 24,000 on this special holiday.

Travis Scott switched on the charm 2019 for Kylie Jenner as he filled the entrance to their Calabasas mansion with a tunnel of red roses shaped like hearts that ended up leading to a big neon heart. The entrance was lit with candles, and romantic music played in the background that greeted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she got home.

Scroll down to find some of the most elaborate gifts that celebrities have given their significant others.