The most difficult part of taking small children to mass

It was a holy day of obligation and my husband was at work, so there was no one to help me during Mass with our three children, then 4, 2 and newborn. I didn’t just have to be at mass; I wanted to be there. I wanted my children to know that we go to mass because we love Jesus, because we want to be with him, and that their mother takes them to see Jesus since they were little.

This was during the notorious “polar-whirl” winter of Chicago, and I wanted to be on Mass so much that I spent over two hours preparing for it: feeding the baby, dressing them all, changing diapers, packing the diaper bag with water bottles and coloring books, bundling them in boots and hats and snow suits, turning on the car so that it is warm for them, scraping ice from the windshield, each child scraping one by one one is carried to the car through the snowy depths and each is buckled in its car seat.

We were finally done and we drove to a church near our house instead of our parish further away. But despite the hours of preparation, we were a few minutes late and I couldn’t find a seat in the beginning. Eventually we slid past someone to the middle of a couch. With the baby in a front carrier and a bag full of silent activities, I prayed to get through Mass without incident.

Then came the dreaded moment during the homily: my four-year-old announced aloud: “I have to pee!” The toilet in that church is next to the sanctuary, so we left the couch and all the way to the front of the church. No aisle has ever felt longer. It felt like every person in the church was staring at us, the two little ones clinging to my hands and trying to run forward, the weak newborn sleep on my chest.

We were almost at the front when my two-year-old stumbled and fell hard on the floor. Completely indifferent to everyone around us, she did what every toddler would do, and lay on the floor crying at top volume. My four-year-old was meanwhile working on his goal and tried to shoot to the toilets. I struggled to pick up the two-year-old who woke up the baby, who took part in the sob. I didn’t have enough hands for all three and felt desperate and trapped, I felt hot tears welling up in my eyes.

At that moment an elderly woman came to stand beside me and graciously whispered, “How can I help?” She carefully lifted the crying toddler and together we brought the children to the bathroom and then back to the couch. The rest of the mass went more smoothly.

I was so thankful for that kind lady, especially considering that hard experience has taught me that compassion and sympathy are not always what young families think when they go to mass.

Bringing little ones to church is incredibly difficult: the hours of preparation, juggling their different needs, and trying to keep them still and (usually) a whole hour still when every bone in their little bodies hurts to run and jump and tumble and cry. But the most difficult part of bringing children to mass is not the children – it is the judgment of others.

Bringing children to mass is hard enough without the rest of the congregation making it worse. If you are irritated by the behavior of a small child during mass, I can assure you that it will infinitely hinder the parent more.

So challenge yourself this Sunday with this question: How can I encourage a parent of young children to continue to attend mass during this difficult season? What can I do to make them feel welcome here? How can I live up to Christ’s command: “Let the little children come to me and not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such a person.”

Here are a few things you can do to help:

If a parent is only on mass and really seems to be struggling, consider asking, “How can I help?”

After mass, say something like: “I know it is so difficult to bring the little ones to mass. Thank you for bringing. You are doing great. I like to see your children here in our church. “

If your parish has the infrastructure, a truly amazing service would match older ‘helpers’ with families who have little ones and need an extra hand.

No matter how good your intentions are, never give a family critical or negative feedback about their children. Many children have invisible handicaps (autism, ADHD, sensory processing disorder, anxiety, etc.), and although their behavior may seem inappropriate to you, there may be very good reasons for what they and their families do. You never know what families are dealing with, so follow the old saying: “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

If a baby throws a toy under your couch, give it back with a smile.

Encourage your pastor to mention during the sermon or announcements that little ones are welcome, that it is a family-friendly parish.

If you do not have small children, do not sit in the cry room; let it be accessible to families who need it.

As temptingly cute as little ones are, don’t touch them without asking ; many little ones can be shy or upset and do not want a high-five or pat on the head.

When a family comes to sit on your couch, slide to the center of the couch instead of sitting at the end, so they don't have to climb over you to take their children to the bathroom or remove a crying baby.

Talk to your priest about providing a commode in the bathroom and a shelf with children’s books that families can borrow during Mass.

What would happen if everyone who did not have young children committed to helping young families? I know that one thing would happen: many more young families would feel supported and would like to come back.

I heard it said, “If the church doesn’t cry, it’s coloring.” It may not seem like it now, but that screaming toddler in the back is the future of our church, the one who will serve and teach his future Catholics. If there are no children in the church today, in a few years there will be no priests and no adults in the pews. Let us work together to build a church that is more hospitable to children and young families, who will in turn build our church for future generations.

