The most anticipated Canadian films and series on Sundance 2020

advertisement

Canadians blow in the Sundance Film Festival as the pool vortex. Robert Redford’s high-level indie-focused fest starts on January 23 with films and exhibitions made by Canadians. We’ve collected the people and movies that wave the maple leaf in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sarah Gadon in Black Bear

Black Bear by Lawrence Michael Levine is a three-handed lead with Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza. Gadon and Abbott play a couple that welcomes the filmmaker from Plaza to their secluded home in the woods. Things start spiky and then enter David Lynch’s territory.

advertisement

“It’s so rare to watch a movie about relationships in which you just feel uncomfortable all the time,” says Gadon in an interview with NOW. She describes the film as a dark and honest view of romantic, intimate and creative tensions.

Gadon had just seen Black Bear the night before our interview and is buzzing with excitement for the public to see as she battles Aubrey Plaza.

The film feels like a departure for both actors. We know Plaza for scandalous comedies such as Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and The Little Hours, but also dark films such as Ingrid Goes West. Meanwhile, Gadon gained fame in prestige dramas and thrillers such as David Cronenberg’s A Dangerous Method, Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy, James Schamus’s indignation and Sarah Polley’s Alias ​​Grace.

“I feel like I’m really funny in all the dark movies that I do,” says Gadon, dryly referring to the prim, proper and grim roles she’s known for.

She describes Black Bear as a dark comedy that finds itself in the middle of the films for which she and Plaza are best known.

“You laugh because it is so funny and so true. But you also laugh because you feel so uncomfortable.”

Lisa Jackson’s lichen

Filmmaker and multimedia artist Lisa Jackson (Biidaaban: First Light) sets out for the first time on her way to Sundance with her short Lichen, a close-up look at a strange-looking organism that continues to amaze scientists.

Lichens expert Trevor Goward – who describes Jackson as a Yoda figure – tells the film and explains the relationship between fungus and algae that form the organisms. Due to a magical symbiosis, dubbed emergence, lichens develop properties that cannot be found in the fungus and the algae they come from.

“I was fascinated by this idea that the living world is more complex than science can understand,” says Jackson.

The nature of the film is the first of Jackson’s films that at first glance seems to have nothing to do with indigenous life and politics. But Jackson regards this short as native – if not more.

“It’s an incredible example of an organism living in a relationship,” says Jackson, who sees this species as a metaphor for the themes with which she has worked her entire career in films such as Indictment: The Crimes Of Shelly Chartier and 1491: The Untold Story Of The America before Columbus.

“When you talk about indigenous understanding of the role of humanity in the world, relationship comes first – with each other, but also with the living world around us,” she says. “This life form has survived in the most cruel circumstances. It works in a partnership, but almost thrives on adversity. It does not survive in captivity. And yet it can survive in the high Arctic.

“I’m proud of expanding what it means to make a native movie.”

View the Lichen trailer here.

The owner of Brandon Cronenberg

Eight years after Antiviral, Brandon Cronenberg returns with another genre thriller, Possessor. Christopher Abbott and Andrea Riseborough lead a cast with the Kaniehtiio Horn from Letterkenny and the current Canadian indie girl Deragh Campbell.

The science fiction film is about a woman who uses technology to gain control of someone else’s body and to commit murders. While Cronenberg describes the plot in an interview, I can’t help but see shadows from Existenz, his father David Cronenberg’s film about virtual reality technology was deadly. Jennifer Jason Leigh also appears both films.

The younger Cronenberg removes the comparison and points out that Existenz was about video games. Meanwhile, his film sounds like it is taking over social media.

“I wanted to make a film about someone who may or may not have been a cheater in his life,” says Cronenberg. “I am interested in the way we build our identity and retain that identity. I like the way in which acting and the creation of character and stories are essential for the way we work, consciously or unconsciously. “

Hello lady!

Not even a minute goes by in Hey Lady! if you don’t hear Jayne Eastwood screaming or calling passerbys because she’s looking at her ‘tits’. plays a psychiatrist. The show is directed by Adrianna Maggs, Will Bowes and Sarah Polley, and was specially written for the 73-year-old star by playwright Morris Panych.

“I have been working in this industry for a long time,” Eastwood said in a press statement. “So it’s great to finally get a series of leads that was written especially for me and it’s from Morris! His words tumble out like he was in my head.”

The nest

The Canadian-born director Sean Durkin will be on Sundance with his long-awaited successor to Martha Marcy May Marlene. The Nest plays Jude Law and Carrie Coon as suburban Americans whose lives are distorted after moving to England in the 1980s. We assume the film was inspired by Durkin’s own move from Canada to the UK.

Local talent who worked on this co-production between Canada and the UK behind the camera includes editor Matt Hannam, producer Christina Piovesan and Richard Reed Parry from Arcade Fire, who composed the music.

falling

Honorary Canadian Viggo Mortensen writes and directs Falling, where he shines like a homosexual family man who is confronted with his conservative father (Lance Henriksen). Mortensen has regularly been in David Cronenberg’s films (A History Of Violence, Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method). Now the Canadian director appears in the directing debut of his muse, a co-production of Canada, the UK and Denmark that also plays Hannah Gross by Mindhunter.

Shorts

Five Canadian shorts to watch

I will end up in jail: Poet, singer and filmmaker Alexandre Dostie’s short stars Martine Francke as a mother staying at home who sets off in a monster truck.

This is the time: Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter visits the day in August 1969 when the first totem pole was raised in Haida Gwaii in more than a century.

Hot flash: The short animation film by Thea Hollatz is about a newsreader who faces a hot flash on live television.

Mourn: In the bite-sized horror film by Santiago Menghini, a man who mourns his deceased father must be confronted with his inner demons.

Broken Orchestra: Charlie Tyrell’s bravura experimental doc searches the corridors in a Philadelphia school that no longer has any money for its music program.

New Frontiers exhibitions

Interactive exhibitions at Sundance

The book of distance: The interactive exhibition by Randall Okita guides visitors through the history of his family with immigration from Hiroshima from the 1930s to a Japanese internment camp.

Chomsky vs. Chomsky: First Encounter: Sandra Rodriguez built a Noah Chomsky AI to challenge how our mind works and wonders what we are looking for from AI.

To breathe: A collaboration between Sweden and Canada and the US delivers this mixed reality experience that follows air and particles from our desires through a journey that shows how we are connected to nature and each other.

documentaries

These non-fiction films have Canadian producers

Influence: This coproduction in South Africa and Canada profiles the spider doctors of Bell Pottinger, a PR company that represented dictators, murderous celebrities and the Sri Lankan government while committing genocide.

The Go-Gos: A co-production documentary about the US-Ireland-Canada about the completely female band that was at the top of the charts in the 1980s.

@justsayrad

.

advertisement