MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A Montgomery County woman said she didn’t know she was pregnant until she was born in her bathtub. The surprise blessing happened in August 2019 when Madelyne “Madi” Blair made her sudden entry into this world.

Madi’s mother, Brittany Darilek, told ABC13 her story.

She said her daughter was everything these days and she couldn’t imagine her life without her.

Darilek works as a softball coach and goes to college. Last year she thought she had digestive pain.

She remembered how she had vomited the day and reported sick at work.

Darilek’s mother, Sheila Darilek, suggested taking a bath to relieve the pain and no one expected what would follow.

“I told her to get out,” said the new mother. “I gave a, basically, big push and instant relief. It blushes immediately over me. I pick it up and it’s Madi, born in a bathtub, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20.5 inches. She’s only there and looks at me (with bright blue eyes looking at me. “

Looking back at her pregnancy, Darilek said there were symptoms. She released her because she was experiencing menstrual cycles.

Darilek suspected that she might have diabetes if she quoted a family story and planned to see the doctor, but never got around to it.

“God works mysteriously,” said Darilek. “I have a feeling that God took her into my life when He knew I needed her. She was taken into my life because I needed her before I knew I needed her.”

She also said her boyfriend, Madi’s father, was surprised but overwhelmed by the excitement about her new bundle of joy.

