12:56 p.m. CST, Wednesday, February 12, 2020

An employee repairs a poster announcing Mobile World Congress 2020 at a conference venue in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The fair was canceled on Wednesday after dozens of companies – including all major mobile operators – were worried about the corona virus.

The Mobile World Congress has been canceled due to concerns about the corona virus

The cellular industry has scrapped its biggest annual storefront after the outbreak of the corona virus triggered an exodus of subscribers that was causing turmoil in telecommunications companies as they were preparing to launch new 5G services.

It is the first time in MWC Barcelona’s 33-year history that organizers have canceled the event, which attracts more than 100,000 attendees from around the world to learn about the latest innovations, attract investors and do business complete.

“Global concerns about the corona virus outbreak, travel problems and other circumstances make it impossible,” said John Hoffman, chairman of the conference organizer, GSMA, in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The list of well-known participants began to crumble on February 7, when Swedish wireless manufacturer Ericsson AB withdrew and said he could not ensure the safety of employees and customers. When others pulled the plug – from Sony Corp. Nokia Oyj, Vodafone Group Plc and Deutsche Telekom AG – it became more difficult for the remaining people to justify their presence.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the virus in China rose to 1,113, and confirmed cases on the mainland reached 44,653.

MWC should run from February 24th to 27th. The GSMA had strengthened sanitary arrangements to reassure visitors. She advised against handshakes, introduced body temperature scanners and a protocol for changing microphones, and restricted access to newcomers from China. Some delegations had replaced Chinese employees with colleagues from other countries or sent their Chinese representatives in advance to avoid being blocked.

Who is paying?

The decision to scrap it completely was difficult and it is not clear who will pay the costs – the participants or the GSMA. The major players in the industry often spend tens of millions of dollars to exhibit at the show. The absence of Ericsson alone left a gap larger than a normal American football field in the conference rooms.

The GSMA finances a large part of its budget from the event and charges 799 euros for a basic pass.

This year should kick off the fifth generation of mobile services that were launched last year. The smartphone industry is trying to spur growth with the promise of higher data speeds and faster responsiveness. Smartphone deliveries have been declining since 2016.

MWC is also important for the city of Barcelona as well as for many smaller companies that would otherwise not have access to such a large audience of mobile operators and consumers. Large national contingents from Turkey to South Korea take part in the show to promote business and foreign investment.

The Catalan regional government had contacted the conference organizers and said it sees no need to cancel events like MWC, Alba Verges, head of the Catalan government’s Ministry of Health, said at a press conference in Barcelona.

South Korean LG Electronics Inc. was one of the first to consider participating and pointed out last week that most health care professionals had advised against “unnecessarily” exposing hundreds of employees to international travel.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.