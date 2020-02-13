CAYCE, S.C. – The body of a missing South Carolina girl was found on Thursday, and a man’s body was found in the same small town where she disappeared.

Investigators said the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was treated as a murder. This happens four days after the young girl last got off a school bus in Cayce, a suburb of the state capital, Columbia.

No arrests were made and the investigators did not disclose whether they identified people who were interested in her death.

“This is a fluid situation and we are working hard on it,” said Byron Snelgrove, director of public security at Cayce.

The unknown man’s body was found searching for Svetlik. A new investigation is underway for this case, and Snelgrove did not say whether the two deaths were related.

Investigators said there was no danger to the public.

Investigators released an image on Wednesday showing two vehicles known to be in the area where Faye was last seen. Cayce officials said tips had helped them identify and locate the people in one of the vehicles.

The police questioned the occupants of the SUV, but did not give details of what they had learned. The officials said they still need help identifying people in the car.

Sgt.Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department confirmed Thursday morning that the investigators had towed vehicles to search as part of the case. The house where Faye lives with her mother was also searched several times.

Surveillance cameras have probably taken the last pictures of the first grader. They show her getting out of her school bus while wearing a black t-shirt with the word “peace”.

WATCH: Video of a missing South Carolina girl on the school bus day she disappeared

Faye’s mysterious disappearance triggered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations that went door-to-door and searched every source for possible clues in the case.

SEE ALSO | “I want my baby back”: The family prays for the return of the missing 6-year-old girl from South Carolina, Faye Swetlik

The young girl was never issued an Amber Alert because the investigators had no evidence that Faye was kidnapped.

RELATIVE I-Team: Strict standards for the output of Amber Alerts

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.